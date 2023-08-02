‘Mutant Mayhem’ Mid-Credits Scene Brings in ‘Ninja Turtles’ Supervillain - The Messenger
‘Mutant Mayhem’ Mid-Credits Scene Brings in ‘Ninja Turtles’ Supervillain

With a series and sequel on the way, the Turtles are set to face a familiar foe

Published
Derek Lawrence
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in ‘Mutant Mayhem’Nickelodeon Movies/Paramount Pictures

Warning: The following contains spoilers about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

"Bring me the Shredder."

With those final words, big bad Cynthia Utrom (Maya Rudolph) hints that our favorite crime-fighting turtles still have some epic battles in their future.

Hailing from writer-director Jeff Rowe and writer-producer Seth Rogen (who also voices Bebop), the new animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a true delight and brings some much-needed juice (or ooze?) back to the franchise. Mutant Mayhem reintroduces Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Raphael (Brady Noon), and their father Splinter (a hilarious Jackie Chan), and pits them against a group of fellow mutants led by Superfly (Ice Cube).

The Turtles end up defeating Superfly and even make his family part of theirs (that sewer is suddenly very crowded!). Having saved the world, the boys receive a hero's welcome when they step out amongst the humans and begin attending high school.

And they're all killing it in the mid-credits scene, whether it be Mikey in improv club or Leo on the school newspaper with his crush April O'Neil (Ayo Edebiri). Leo works up the courage to ask April to prom, and the whole squad comes through to the dance. But big bad Cynthia Utrom also takes a keen interest in the event. Watching via security cameras, she tells her lackey, "Bring me the Shredder." Mutant Mayhem then concludes by showing the iconic TMNT supervillain staring out over New York City.

Shredder is the most famous Turtles antagonist, going all the way back to the very first comic book issue. The samurai-like figure is the ruthless leader of a criminal ninja organization known as the Foot Clan. He's been played by various actors in film adaptations over the years: James Saito in 1990's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, François Chau in 1991's TMNT II: The Secret of the Ooze, Tohoru Masamune in 2014's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Brian Tee in 2016's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

Based on the all-star cast of Mutant Mayhem (shoutout to Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko), expect a notable name to voice Shredder when he next appears — and there will be a few possible places where he could do that. With Paramount and Nickelodeon boss Brian Robbins recently declaring that restoring the TMNT franchise to its former glory is one of his top priorities, he's already put into work a Mutant Mayhem sequel and a two-season spinoff series for Paramount+ that will serve as a "bridge" between the films.

Here's the official series description for Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Turtles will be challenged like never before as Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey each go it alone for the first time. Faced with new threats and teaming up with old allies, the Turtles will discover who they really are when they don't have their brothers at their sides."

As long as these dudes eventually come back to cowabunga together!

