Top Celebrity Fashion Moments of the Week: Gwyneth’s Twinning Moment, Salma’s Swimsuit and a Grammy Winner

Kicking off the best celebrity fashion moments of this week: Dua Lipa. To celebrate her 28th birthday this week, the pop star danced the night away in Ibiza. The Grammy winner packed accordingly for the international getaway, showing off several envy-inducing looks.

One standout: her bright red Jacquemus La Robe Bahia dress that she wore for an intimate dinner on Wednesday. She accessorized the look with multiple rings, layered chunky gold necklaces and Chanel hoop earrings.

Lipa isn't the only star celebrating fashion success this week. The Messenger searched social media, red carpets and the hottest parties to see who pulled off winning looks. See who deserves a round of applause for their eye for style in our weekly roundup of the best celebrity fashion moments.

Best bling: Sofía Vergara

Sofia Vergara Sofia Vergara/Instagram

The America's Got Talent judge deserves a Golden Buzzer for her must-see jewelry from XIVKARATS. It's the perfect match to her hot pink ensemble from Nadine Merabi.

Best mother-daughter fashion moment: Gwyneth Paltrow & Apple Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

As the Goop founder shared her "OOTD Summer Roundup" on Instagram, one look stood out above the rest. After all, matching green Hunter rain boots always make a splash.

Best Beyoncé concert look: Sherri Shepherd

After Queen Bey asked concertgoers to show up in their "most fabulous silver fashions," Shepherd followed through with a liquid silver and black jumpsuit designed by Michele Lopez. "THIS bodysuit is what I would be flying in," the talk-show host proclaimed on Instagram.

Best party look: Justine Skye

Justine Skye Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

While celebrating her 28th birthday with Revolve in Los Angeles, the singer took the LBD (little black dress) to another level when she opted for a black crochet minidress with clear sequins all over. She completed her look with Simon G earrings and Marli jewely.

Best pants: Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa The Bungalow Santa Monica/Instagram

While raising funds for Maui relief at The Bungalow Santa Monica, the actor proved jeans are way too basic. Instead, the Aquaman star showed off laidback confidence in statement-making black and white striped pants.

Best vacation style: Taylor Hill

Ciao from Italy! The model soaked up the sun in her Zimmermann dress and Jennifer Behr earrings before saying goodbye to the country. "Till next time my love," she wrote on Instagram.

Best swimsuit: Salma Hayek Pinault

Summer isn't over yet! The actress brought the heat to Instagram in a black one-piece swimsuit and a pair of glossy platform heels. "Who likes coffee?" she asked her followers. We'll have what she's having.