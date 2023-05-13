Musical Kate Middleton Pulls Off Surprise Performance for Eurovision

Who knew?

Kate Middleton on Saturday tickled the ivories in a surprise appearance playing the piano in a brief clip during a performance by Ukraine's Kalish Orchestra for the annual broadcast international song competition Eurovision.

The orchestra, which won the contest in 2022, opened this year’s Grand Final with a performance of their winning track “Stefania."

The performance included a number of cameos, including one of Kate in a sleek, one-shouldered royal (of course) blue gown playing a few bars of the music seated at a Grand Piano in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

It was recorded earlier this month.

Gushing fans were over the moon.

"Loving these surprises that the Prince and Princess of Wales are throwing out, keeping us on our toes," tweeted one.

"It really was a nice surprise," noted another. "My mum and I were like, 'Wait! Is that Princess Kate?'"

As last year's winner, Ukraine was supposed to host Eurovision this time around, but was forced to bow out by the Russian invasion.

So the UK — 2022's runner-up after Sam Ryder belted out "Rocket Man" — took over hosting duties, in Liverpool.

Representing the UK this year was singer-songwriter Mae Muller.

Each participating nation in the contest, which is organized by the European Broadcasting Network, submits an original song to be performed live on TV in the various countries,

Audiences in competing nations then cast votes for other countries' songs to determine a winner.

This year's big winner was Swedish star Loreen, with her song "Tattoo." She also won in 2012.

An estimated 180 million people watched as she collected the prize on stage in Liverpool.

Finland came in second, and Israel third.

