The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Musical Kate Middleton Pulls Off Surprise Performance for Eurovision

    Princess pops up to play a few bars with Ukraine's Kalish Orchestra

    Published |Updated
    Mary Papenfuss
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Kensington Royal/Twitter

    Who knew?

    Kate Middleton on Saturday tickled the ivories in a surprise appearance playing the piano in a brief clip during a performance by Ukraine's Kalish Orchestra for the annual broadcast international song competition Eurovision.

    The orchestra, which won the contest in 2022, opened this year’s Grand Final with a performance of their winning track “Stefania."

    The performance included a number of cameos, including one of Kate in a sleek, one-shouldered royal (of course) blue gown playing a few bars of the music seated at a Grand Piano in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

    Read More

    It was recorded earlier this month.

    Gushing fans were over the moon.

    "Loving these surprises that the Prince and Princess of Wales are throwing out, keeping us on our toes," tweeted one.

    "It really was a nice surprise," noted another. "My mum and I were like, 'Wait! Is that Princess Kate?'"

    As last year's winner, Ukraine was supposed to host Eurovision this time around, but was forced to bow out by the Russian invasion.

    So the UK — 2022's runner-up after Sam Ryder belted out "Rocket Man" — took over hosting duties, in Liverpool.

    Representing the UK this year was singer-songwriter Mae Muller.

    Each participating nation in the contest, which is organized by the European Broadcasting Network, submits an original song to be performed live on TV in the various countries,

    Audiences in competing nations then cast votes for other countries' songs to determine a winner.

    This year's big winner was Swedish star Loreen, with her song "Tattoo." She also won in 2012.

    An estimated 180 million people watched as she collected the prize on stage in Liverpool.

    Finland came in second, and Israel third. 

    Check out the winning performance here:

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.