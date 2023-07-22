Murder Trial of Rapper YNW Melly Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks; Retrial Likely
Prosecutors say YNW Melly, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, shot Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. while they were all inside a Jeep
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A deadlocked jury prompted a mistrial Saturday in the South Florida trial of rapper YNW Melly on charges that he murdered two of his friends five years ago.
The 12-member panel could not reach a unanimous verdict after three days of deliberations. Broward County prosecutors, who had been seeking the death penalty, will likely choose to retry the case with a new jury. A unanimous verdict is required to convict or acquit a defendant.
Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy twice asked the jurors to keep deliberating after they said they were deadlocked, but relented after they came back a third time.
Prosecutors say YNW Melly, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, shot Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. while they were all inside a Jeep. Williams and Thomas were both part of the YNW collective, known respectively as YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy.
- Tory Lanez Denied New Trial in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
- Man Admits to Beheading His Mother Year After Jury Declared Mistrial in First Case
- Suspects in Murder of Rapper Young Dolph, Who Was Shot While Buying Cookies, to Stand Trial
- Lori Vallow Daybell Wants a New Trial After Murder Conviction Over ‘Confusing’ Jury Directions
- What Happened to ‘Whip/Nae Nae’ Rapper Silentó: Murder Charges and Mental Health Struggles
Prosecutors said the shooting was part of a gang action, while defense attorneys said that claim lacks credibility because Demons and the victims were close friends.
According to prosecutors, Demons, Williams and Thomas were riding in a Jeep driven by Cortland Henry, known as YNW Bortlen, after a recording session in Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 26, 2018. They say Demons fatally shot Williams and Thomas. Henry is charged as an accomplice in the case and will be tried separately.
After killing Williams and Thomas, prosecutors said Demons and Henry drove the bodies to an area near the Everglades, where they shot at the back and passenger sides of Henry’s Jeep from the outside to make it look like Williams and Thomas had been the victims of a drive-by shooting.
But prosecutors say ballistics tests show the pair were shot from inside the Jeep.
Defense lawyers focused on the fact that the gun was never recovered. They also told jurors that YNW Melly had no apparent motive for the crime.
YNW Melly had his breakout in 2017 and went on to work with Kanye West on “Mixed Personalities,” which was released in January 2019, a month before Demons, 24, was arrested on murder charges.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why IRS Spotlight Could Fall on Logan Paul And Other Rich Americans in Puerto RicoBusiness
- Renaissance Tour Attendees in Maryland Get Spirits Dampened by FedEx FieldEntertainment
- Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Have Ended Their EngagementEntertainment
- Beyoncé Includes Lizzo in ‘Break My Soul’ Remix Days After Omitting Singer From LyricsEntertainment
- Nearly Half of Americans in New Poll Are Concerned That AI Might Snatch Their JobsEntertainment
- Streamer Kai Cenat Warned Fans His Giveaway Would Get ‘Rowdy’ Ahead of NYC RiotEntertainment
- Matty Healy and Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Kiss at Lollapalooza: ‘Won’t Be Going to Malaysia’Entertainment
- Grimes Shows Support for Lizzo Amid Sexual Harassment LawsuitEntertainment
- Jon Gosselin’s Ex-Girlfriend Defends His Son Collin Amid ‘Unfounded Accusations’ From Family MembersEntertainment
- ‘Barbie’ Wins Weekend Box Office Again, Skating Past ‘Meg’ Sequel and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ ReduxEntertainment
- Alt-Metal Singer and Convicted Pedophile Ian Watkins Stabbed in Prison: ReportEntertainment
- Ne-Yo Questions Gender Transition for Children: ‘I Don’t Understand’Entertainment