Multiple Stars Mourn California Woman Shot and Killed Over Pride Flag
Lauri Carleton was a wife, mother of nine and strong advocate for the LGBTQ+ community
A 66-year-old small business owner was shot and killed over a Pride flag, according to a report, sparking a wave of outrage from various celebrities on social media.
On Friday, Lauri Carleton — owner of Mag.Pi clothing store in Lake Arrowhead, Calif. — was pronounced dead on scene after engaging in a dispute over a Pride flag that was displayed outside her store, according to ABC7.
The unidentified suspect allegedly "made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton," the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department told the outlet.
Deputies found the suspect armed with a handgun. However, according to the sheriff's department, "When deputies attempted to contact the suspect, a lethal force encounter occurred and the suspect was pronounced deceased."
Though Carleton was not a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she was a strong advocate.
According to Carleton's website: "She has been married to the same man for 28 years and is the mother of a blended family of nine children, the youngest being identical twin girls ... Mag.Pi for Lauri is all about tackling everyday life with grace and ease and continuing to dream…"
Comedian and actress Bridgett Everett wrote a tribute on her Instagram, which prompted many other stars to respond to the tragedy.
- California Store Owner Who Hung Pride Flag in Front Window Was Allegedly Murdered Over It, Cops Say
- Suspect Identified in Murder of California Store Owner Over Pride Flag
- Woman Killed Over Store’s Pride Flag Died ‘Defending Something Important,’ Daughter Says
- California LGBTQ Pride Flag Killer’s Dad Is a Decorated Florida State Trooper
- Pride Flag Murder Victim’s Daughter Says Her Anti-LGBTQ Killer Is ‘Irrelevant’
- Witness Says He Snapped a Pic of California’s ‘Pride Flag’ Killer (Exclusive)
"Lauri Carleton was shot and killed at her Lake Arrowhead store this weekend," Everett wrote alongside a photo of the late mom of nine. "Someone tore down the Pride flag she flew outside of her store, Magpi. She confronted him and he shot her. In the past, when someone took down her flag or vandalized it, she'd put up another one."
"The last time I saw Lauri was, oddly enough, at Lake Arrowhead pride both in the parade and then at a party. All that anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has a price. And now, Lauri's husband Bort, her daughters, friends and community are devastated. And for what?"
"Unbelievable," Andy Cohen wrote. "This is America."
"Infuriatingly senseless," Katie Couric commented. "What is wrong with people????"
"She was the best," said Paul Feig. "The tragedy of this is almost too much to bear. She was so full of life that it's impossible to think that she's just gone now. But her death can't be in vain. Change and tolerance need to come from this. For Lauri's sake."
"It's heartbreakingly wrong on all levels," Nia Vardalos wrote.
"Horrific truly," Rosie O'Donnell added.
Toni Collette added a simple, "💔."
Local grocery store, Mountain Provisions Cooperative, wrote a tribute to Carleton on Facebook, saying the late storeowner was a "pillar in our community."
"Lauri was a pillar in our community, an immovable force in her values for equality, love, and justice," the post said. "If you knew Lauri you know she loved hard, laughed often, and nurtured and protected those she cared about. She was a force, she loved to crack jokes and wanted to live as joyful of a life as possible. We will continue to stand for the values she so selflessly stood for. Her death will not be in vain."
The store encouraged people to "fly your flags in honor of Lauri."
