MrBeast’s Business Partner Responds to Lawsuit: ‘He Will Face the Consequences in Court’

MrBeast's burger brand lawsuit is just heating up.

After the 25-year-old YouTuber (real name Jimmy Donaldson) sued his ghost kitchen partner, Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), for allegedly prioritizing rapid expansion over quality with MrBeast Burgers, the company has responded with plans to file a counterclaim.

VDC's attorneys, Richard A. Edlin and Mathew S. Rosengart, said in a statement that Donaldson's lawsuit "is riddled with false statements and inaccuracies and is a thinly veiled attempt to distract from Mr. Donaldson's and Beast Investments' breaches of the agreements between the parties, including Mr. Donaldson’s recent false, disparaging statements regarding the MrBeast Burger brand and VDC."

"To the detriment of approximately ten million happy MrBeast Burger customers, hundreds of restaurants, and their thousands of employees who make MrBeast Burger products daily, Mr. Donaldson recently attempted to negotiate a new deal to serve his own monetary interests," they continued. "When VDC refused to accede to his bullying tactics to give up more of the company to him, he filed this ill-advised and meritless lawsuit seeking to undermine the MrBeast Burger brand and terminate his existing contractual obligations without cause."

Donaldson's Beast Investments LLC previously asked a federal judge in Manhattan for the right to terminate its business relationship with VDC, claiming it caused "material, irreparable harm to the MrBeast brand and MrBeast's reputation."

In 2020, Donaldson — who was named by Time as one of the world's 100 most influential people in 2023 — joined forces with Virtual Dining and began selling burgers through various restaurants throughout the U.S. According to the documents, 1 million burgers were sold in the first three months and the partnership had collaborated with 1700 restaurants by 2022.

Despite the quick success at first, fans have since dubbed the burgers as "disgusting" and "revolting," according to MrBeast's filing. His team included emails and comments received from customers.

VDC's response concluded, "We had hoped Mr. Donaldson would act honorably. Instead, having elevated greed over his word and the truth, he will face the consequences in court when VDC files it claims against him."