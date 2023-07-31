Jimmy Donaldson, also known to his 172 million YouTube subscribers as MrBeast, has sued his partner, Virtual Dining Concepts — the ghost kitchen company behind MrBeast Burger. He claims the company focused on rapid expansion instead of producing and maintaining quality products.

In documents obtained by The Messenger, the YouTube personality's company, Donaldson's Beast Investments LLC, is asking a federal judge in Manhattan for the right to terminate his business relationship with company.

According to the documents, Virtual Dining Concepts has caused "material, irreparable harm to the MrBeast brand and MrBeast's reputation."

"Further, in violation of their agreements and trademark law, Virtual Dining Concepts registered various trademarks throughout the world using MrBeast's name and brand, without any right to do so and without his consent or knowledge (and they listed themselves as the sole owners of the trademarks)," the papers read.

The documents state that the defendants — Virtual Dining Concepts — deny MrBeast's claims and "contest that MrBeast’s reputation and brand have been materially and irreparably harmed." They "have expressly denied the existence of any breaches" and does not believe Mr. Beast has the right to terminate the business. (The Messenger has reached out to the company for comment.)

In 2020, Donaldson — who was named by Time as one of the world's 100 most influential people in 2023 — joined forces with Virtual Dining and began selling burgers through various restaurants throughout the U.S. According to the documents, 1 million burgers were sold in the first three months and the partnership had collaborated with 1700 restaurants by 2022.

Despite the quick success at first, fans have since dubbed the burgers as "disgusting" and "revolting," according to additional documentation provided in the papers. MrBeast's team included emails and comments received from customers.

According to the documents, fans have claimed that "it is sad that MrBeast would put his name on this."

"MrBeast Burger has been regarded as a misleading, poor reflection of the MrBeast brand that provides low-quality products to customers that are delivered late, in unbranded packaging, fail to include the ordered items, and in some instances, were inedible," the documents stated.

Donaldson, who is known for his philanthropic and attention-grabbing content, claimed that his own concerns about maintaining quality control were ignored by Virtual Dining Concepts. Additionally, the YouTube star claimed Virtual Dining Concepts prioritized rapid expansion to attract other celebrities to their restaurant model.

According to the documents, Donaldson stated that his company has not received any monetary compensation from the venture. He is asking for a jury trial, attorneys' fees and compensation (royalty shares, damages, etc.).