MrBeast Madness: How Fans of the Social Media Star Are Being Scammed: Report

Fans of MrBeast are being subject to financial scams, a new report from Rolling Stone found.

According to the outlet, accounts across social media platforms, particularly YouTube, are pretending to be the YouTuber — who is one of the wealthiest on the platform — and pretend to give away cash. In exchange, giveaway winners are asked to download apps and give their social security numbers as well as other information or even send money in exchange for some sort of cash prize.

One social media user, named Austin by Rolling Stone, reported that he came across a page on YouTube titled "MrBeast Promos" that used the same photo some of MrBeast's channels use, promising a $1000 gift card. A massive part of the YouTuber's identity is his wealth and what he chooses to do with it — he's become well-known online for massive financial giveaways in exchange for challenges as well as philanthropic endeavors, like paying for 1,000 people to have vision surgery.

Because of this persona, many social media users face no leap in logic in order to assume that MrBeast — real name Jimmy Donaldson — would be giving away $1,000.

MrBeast Promos, specifically, appears to no longer be on the platform, YouTube continues to recommend ads to users who are not affiliated with the YouTuber, which are largely posted by unlisted channels that have in some cases racked up tens of thousands of subscribers.

"He does crazy giveaways all the time and has a ton of money," Austin told the outlet. "That was all my brain needed to be like, OK, let’s run with this."

Quickly, he became suspicious when the advertisement promoting the giveaway led him to download multiple banking apps from the Google Play store that asked for information such as his social security number.

"I think I’m fairly tech-literate," Austin said. "But I immediately started stressing out."

Austin had fallen for referral fraud, which allows scammers to sign up for programs, such as credit cards or subscription services, and use off referral codes to receive free services or goods.

Others have experienced fraud from someone pretending to be Donaldson on fan pages.

"This is clearly a scam using [MrBeast's] name," one person shared on Reddit alongside a screenshot of an account not linked to the YouTuber using his name and photo. "I have seen so many, some even as ads, why doesn’t YouTube do anything about it?"

Another near-victim of a MrBeast scam Brooke Duhon, who spoke to Rolling Stone, said that he joined an alleged fan pan page for the YouTube star that had over 1000,000 followers. Tons of posts went up asking fans to solve a logic puzzle or answer a trivia question for. Duhon responded to one post, and was quickly asked to CashApp a woman $30 in exchange for a $2,000 prize.

"It’s an old scam; people keep revamping it to make it new,” Duhon said to the outlet. "It’s been a 'live and learn' kind of life for me. You don’t need to send money to win money."

This report comes amid turbulent times for Donaldson — earlier Monday, the YouTube superstar announced he was suing Virtual Dining, the partner to his MrBeast Burger business, for focusing on rapid expansion of the fast food brand's locations instead of producing and maintaining quality products.

A YouTube spokesperson told the outlet that the specific ad that Austin had reported was removed from the platform years ago.

"We have strict policies in place to protect our users from scams, and our enforcement teams regularly monitor ads across and YouTube to ensure that bad actors do not deceive users, including by impersonating celebrities. In accordance with our policies, we terminated several channels and we continue to monitor and remove ads in violation."

The Federal Trade Commission has previously issued warnings about scammers who impersonate celebrity figures on social media.

"Imposter scams come in many varieties, but they all work the same way: a scammer pretends to be someone you trust to convince you to send them money," the FTC wrote in a 2018 consumer alert. "And that’s exactly what these celebrity imposters are trying to do."