MrBeast Leads 2023 Streamy Awards With 5 Nominations

YouTuber MrBeast is leading the 2023 Steamy Awards with the highest number of nominations at five, the ceremony announced Monday.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is nominated for Creator of the Year, Collaboration (with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson), Creator Product and Brand Engagement (for his Feastables candy) and Creator For Social Good.

Other nominees in the Creator of the Year category include Charli D'Amelio, Alix Earle, Ryan Trahan, Zach King, Airrack, Jay Shetty, JiDion, Mikayla Nogueira and Logan Paul.

The 13th Streamy Awards, which honor online creators in categories spanning from comedy and beauty to food, gaming, sports and more, are set to take place Aug. 27. Game Theorists creator MatPat (real name Matthew Patrick) will host the ceremony, which will stream live on the Streamy Awards' social channels.

This year, the awards show will be held in conjunction with Rolling Stone and, for the first time, will feature an award for Best Sound, given to the musical creator who has had the most impact on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Nominees in this category include "Area Codes" by Kaliii, "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, "GOATED." by Armani White, "Here With Me" by d4vd, "In Ha Mood" by Ice Spice, "Made You Look" by Meghan Trainor, "Players" by Coi Leray, "Pretty Girls Walk" by Big Boss Vette, "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras and "What It Is" by Doechii.

The full list of nominees can be found below.

CREATOR OF THE YEAR

SHOW OF THE YEAR

STREAMER OF THE YEAR

INTERNATIONAL

SHORT FORM

BREAKOUT CREATOR

BREAKOUT STREAMER

COLLABORATION

CREATOR FOR SOCIAL GOOD

CREATOR PRODUCT

BÉIS Shay Mitchell

CrunchLabs Mark Rober

Feastables MrBeast

POPFLEX Blogilates

PRIME Logan Paul x KSI

CROSSOVER

FIRST PERSON

JUST CHATTING

VARIETY STREAMER

VTUBER

ROLLING STONE SOUND OF THE YEAR

PODCAST

SCRIPTED SERIES

UNSCRIPTED SERIES

ANIMATED

BEAUTY

COMEDY

COMMENTARY

COMPETITIVE GAMER

DANCE

FASHION AND STYLE

FOOD

GAMER

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

KIDS AND FAMILY

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

LIFESTYLE

NEWS

SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING

SPORTS

TECHNOLOGY

CINEMATOGRAPHY

EDITING

VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS

WRITING

AGENCY OF THE YEAR

BRAND ENGAGEMENT

BRAND OF THE YEAR

BRANDED SERIES

BRANDED VIDEO

INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN

SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN

The 2023 Streamy Awards stream live August 27 at 9 p.m. ET on social media.