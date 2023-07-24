MrBeast Leads 2023 Streamy Awards With 5 Nominations

YouTuber MrBeast is leading the 2023 Steamy Awards with the highest number of nominations at five, the ceremony announced Monday.
The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is nominated for Creator of the Year, Collaboration (with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson), Creator Product and Brand Engagement (for his Feastables candy) and Creator For Social Good.
Other nominees in the Creator of the Year category include Charli D'Amelio, Alix Earle, Ryan Trahan, Zach King, Airrack, Jay Shetty, JiDion, Mikayla Nogueira and Logan Paul.
The 13th Streamy Awards, which honor online creators in categories spanning from comedy and beauty to food, gaming, sports and more, are set to take place Aug. 27. Game Theorists creator MatPat (real name Matthew Patrick) will host the ceremony, which will stream live on the Streamy Awards' social channels.
This year, the awards show will be held in conjunction with Rolling Stone and, for the first time, will feature an award for Best Sound, given to the musical creator who has had the most impact on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Nominees in this category include "Area Codes" by Kaliii, "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, "GOATED." by Armani White, "Here With Me" by d4vd, "In Ha Mood" by Ice Spice, "Made You Look" by Meghan Trainor, "Players" by Coi Leray, "Pretty Girls Walk" by Big Boss Vette, "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras and "What It Is" by Doechii.
The full list of nominees can be found below.
CREATOR OF THE YEAR
SHOW OF THE YEAR
- AMP
- BRYCE Brandon Rogers
- Challenge Accepted Michelle Khare
- Chicken Shop Date Amelia Dimoldenberg
- Good Mythical Morning
- Hot Ones First We Feast
- I spent a day with Anthony Padilla
- RDCWorld
- Sam and Colby
- UNHhhh WOWPresents
STREAMER OF THE YEAR
INTERNATIONAL
SHORT FORM
BREAKOUT CREATOR
BREAKOUT STREAMER
COLLABORATION
- albert_cancook, Chef Rush Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush
- Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD
- Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni Japan Vlogs
- Haley Kalil, Jared Leto In this economy
- MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time
CREATOR FOR SOCIAL GOOD
- Beast Philanthropy
- DrLupo St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
- Invisible People
- jacksepticeye World Central Kitchen
- MrBallen MrBallen Foundation
CREATOR PRODUCT
- BÉIS Shay Mitchell
- CrunchLabs Mark Rober
- Feastables MrBeast
- POPFLEX Blogilates
- PRIME Logan Paul x KSI
CROSSOVER
FIRST PERSON
JUST CHATTING
VARIETY STREAMER
VTUBER
ROLLING STONE SOUND OF THE YEAR
- Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
- Made You Look Meghan Trainor
- Here With Me d4vd
- Area Codes Kaliii
- GOATED. Armani White
- In Ha Mood Ice Spice
- Players Coi Leray
- Pretty Girls Walk Big Boss Vette
- Unholy Sam Smith, Kim Petras
- What It Is Doechii
PODCAST
SCRIPTED SERIES
- BRYCE Brandon Rogers
- Dhar Mann
- The Game Theorists
- Ginormo! Steven He
- RDCWorld
UNSCRIPTED SERIES
- Challenge Accepted Michelle Khare
- Chicken Shop Date Amelia Dimoldenberg
- Hot Ones First We Feast
- I spent a day with Anthony Padilla
- Sam and Colby
ANIMATED
BEAUTY
COMEDY
COMMENTARY
COMPETITIVE GAMER
DANCE
FASHION AND STYLE
FOOD
GAMER
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
KIDS AND FAMILY
LEARNING AND EDUCATION
LIFESTYLE
NEWS
SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
CINEMATOGRAPHY
EDITING
VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS
WRITING
AGENCY OF THE YEAR
BRAND ENGAGEMENT
- Dumb Ways to Die • PlaySide Studios
- Feastables MrBeast
- Insta360 No Drone? No Problem!
- Jersey Mike’s Subs for Subs • TSM
- SweeTARTS SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok • Content+
BRAND OF THE YEAR
- Barbie Mattel
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Insta360
- Old Spice Procter & Gamble
- Prime Video Amazon
BRANDED SERIES
- A Style Is Born Wayfair • Made In Network
- Live@4:25 Totino’s Pizza Rolls • the cheeky boyos • Flighthouse • Content+
- Plot Pitch Prime Video
- Real People, Real Stories AARP
- Who Wore It Best Netflix • Harry Jowsey
BRANDED VIDEO
- ASMcaR Nissan • Donut
- Give Odor The Bird Old Spice • SypherPK • United Esports
- My poor friend Photoshop Express • beeveekee
- Wait for it #corn Chipotle Mexican Grill • chipotle
- When u meet her dad and Old Spice saves the day Old Spice • Adam W
INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN
- #heinzmasterz Heinz • Whalar
- Blasting to the Top Gel Blaster • BENlabs
- Chainsaw Man Viewing Party Chainsaw Man • Crunchyroll
- DiGiorno Made Us Do It DiGiorno • Reach Agency
- Nebula Standard
SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN
- Barbie You Can Be Anything Barbie • Mirrored Media
- Loot for Good Call of Duty Endowment • Activision
- Play by the Rules International Committee of the Red Cross • PopShorts
- Real Recipes for Real Change Chipotle • The Farmlink Project • Nick DiGiovanni
- The ReTok Shop Nature Valley • Content+
The 2023 Streamy Awards stream live August 27 at 9 p.m. ET on social media.
