MrBeast Viral ‘7 Days Stranded at Sea’ Video Back Online (Sort Of)

The video was briefly removed after an animator accused MrBeast of using his animation in a viral video without permission

Charlotte Phillipp
7 Days Stranded At SeaMrBeast/YouTube

YouTube star MrBeast had a video briefly removed from his channel Thursday after a creator filed a copyright claim, alleging that it used his animation without permission.

On Aug. 5, MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) uploaded a video to his YouTube channel titled "7 Days Stranded at Sea," which followed his team attempting to live on a raft for a week.

The 18-minute video includes a brief, 2-second shot of an animated light switch changing from nighttime to daytime.

On Thursday, fans attempting to watch the video were met with a notice stating it was "unavailable due to a copyright claim by Tsuriel Design," according to one X user.

On Aug. 6, after MrBeast announced the video had broken the Youtube record for most views in 24 hours for a non-music video, X user and animator Tsuriel wrote that an animation he created was used in the video without his knowledge.

"Hey! Looks like someone on the editing team took my animation for this video without compensation or permission," he wrote.

Currently, the video is back up on the platform with the animation intact. However, the original English audio is not available for desktop users.

Some fans of Donaldson have expressed confusion over why such a short clip would force YouTube to remove the entire video.

"Should companies be able to claim an entire vid for a 2 sec animation??" X user @thatdenverguyYT wrote Thursday. "Technically it does belong to them and one could even argue stolen from them if an editor did in fact use it without purchasing it. This could get interesting."

Other fans were more understanding to the animator, writing that he was owed credit and compensation for his work, no matter how small his contribution was.

"It is about the credit and sharing [awareness] which was done," wrote @KaylaCardillo on X. "Worth it."

Representatives for MrBeast and Tsuriel did not immediately return The Messenger's request for comment.

