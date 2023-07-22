MrBeast Friend and First Subscriber Kris Tyson Comes Out as Transgender: ‘I Am a Woman’
In a conversation with Anthony Padilla, the influencer opens up about her journey to become a woman
After months of speculation, YouTuber Kris Tyson has opened up about her journey to become a woman.
In a conversation with Anthony Padilla, Tyson — who was initially known as Chris Tyson and recently changed her pronouns — revealed that fear about coming out was the main reason it took her this long to lean into her identity.
"I was so scared. I'm from a small town in a conservative area," Tyson said. "This little bubble is my entire world, how will they react?"
After becoming famous, those fears only became worse. But recently, Tyson became ready to show her true self.
"I am a woman!" she told Padilla. "I've never said that publicly. But I've been fully confident in that decision for over a year now."
While revealing herself to her closest friends used to make her "hands shake," today she is "happy to say I'm a woman. It's something that is honestly so freeing."
Tyson was MrBeast's first subscriber and were school friends. They have continued to collaborate with Tyson being featured in nearly every video.
In April, Tyson received online backlash after sharing experiences with HRT, which stands for hormone replacement therapy and is a form of gender-affirming care.
MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, responded to the negativity directed towards Tyson by backing his friend and Tweeting, "All this transphobia is starting to piss me off"
Now that this milestone is behind her, Tyson says: "It really feels like for the first time that I can do anything now. I can be who I want to be."
Tyson is considering things like creating her own channel, writing a book and potentially producing a film "maybe in the future."
"I'm finally able to be myself," she continued. "I feel like the future is whatever I want it to be right now."
