Move Over ‘SNL’: These TikTok Comedians Are on the Rise
Check out seven of the funniest sketch comedians on the platform
As the WGA and SAG continue to strike in their fight for higher pay and protections against AI, it may be a while before certain television shows are back on the air — particularly hit comedy series like Saturday Night Live.
Not to worry, because comedians — particularly those on TikTok — are hard at work creating sketches, free-flowing podcasts and more. Here are some to follow:
Almost Friday
Run by comedians Will Angus and Liam Cullagh, the Almost Friday team creates sketch comedy, improv podcasts and more. The Almost Friday Podcast is particularly hilarious, as hosts get the opportunity to use props or set ups to act out improved scenes. The show has garnered over 183,000 followers on TikTok.
Johnny Berchtold
Also an actor who has recently broken out to star in films like Dog Gone alongside Rob Lowe, Johnny Berchtold is a fan favorite amongst any TikTok user who loves a campy horror movie. Some of his most popular sketches satirize commonly-used teen movie tropes and horror flick plot twists. Berchtold has accrued over 392,000 followers and over 18 million likes.
Devon Palmer
If absurdist, uncomfortable social situations reminiscent of Tim Robinson's I Think You Should Leave make you laugh, Devon Palmer fits your sense of humor. His comedic sketches have garnered over 61 million views and 2 million followers.
EJ Marcus
Also a standup comedian, EJ Marcus' observation sketches are character-driven, featuring folks such as "your friend who hates cats," "your mom meeting your friend with bleached eyebrows" and the always-popular "unemployed roommate." Thus far, he has acquired over 472,000 followers and 23 million likes.
Delaney Rowe
A spiritual companion to Berchtold's movie trope characters, Delaney Rowe will make you cringe as you're reminded of the corniness of Megan Fox's Transformers character, a one-sided female superhero or a manic pixie dream girl like Enternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind's Clementine. Rowe has over 2 million followers and 129,000 likes on TikTok.
Prance
Stand-up comedian Prance's group of friends make sketches with a uniquely Gen Z sense of humor. The struggles and impacts that dating apps, the language behind emojis and artificial intelligence have on day-to-day life all feature in his videos, with a unique and hilarious cast of characters making them even stronger. Prance has garnered over 592,000 followers and 56 million likes.
Vienna Ayla
Vienna Ayla makes sketches that appeal to the type A older sister in all of us. The TikTok creator and actor has created dozens of characters that range from a mobster's wife hosting Easter brunch and Los Angeles hostesses who don't care if you live or die, to a family's eldest daughter who must plan every single minute of her life — and everyone else's. Ayla has over 858,000 followers and 68 million likes.
