Move Over ‘SNL’: These TikTok Comedians Are on the Rise - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Move Over ‘SNL’: These TikTok Comedians Are on the Rise

Check out seven of the funniest sketch comedians on the platform

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

As the WGA and SAG continue to strike in their fight for higher pay and protections against AI, it may be a while before certain television shows are back on the air — particularly hit comedy series like Saturday Night Live.

Not to worry, because comedians — particularly those on TikTok — are hard at work creating sketches, free-flowing podcasts and more. Here are some to follow:

TikTok Comedians
TikTok ComediansJohnny Berchtold/Tiktok; first-mate prance/Tiktok; Vienna/Tiktok

Almost Friday

Read More

Run by comedians Will Angus and Liam Cullagh, the Almost Friday team creates sketch comedy, improv podcasts and more. The Almost Friday Podcast is particularly hilarious, as hosts get the opportunity to use props or set ups to act out improved scenes. The show has garnered over 183,000 followers on TikTok.

View post on TikTok

Johnny Berchtold

Also an actor who has recently broken out to star in films like Dog Gone alongside Rob Lowe, Johnny Berchtold is a fan favorite amongst any TikTok user who loves a campy horror movie. Some of his most popular sketches satirize commonly-used teen movie tropes and horror flick plot twists. Berchtold has accrued over 392,000 followers and over 18 million likes.

View post on TikTok

Devon Palmer

If absurdist, uncomfortable social situations reminiscent of Tim Robinson's I Think You Should Leave make you laugh, Devon Palmer fits your sense of humor. His comedic sketches have garnered over 61 million views and 2 million followers.

View post on TikTok

EJ Marcus

Also a standup comedian, EJ Marcus' observation sketches are character-driven, featuring folks such as "your friend who hates cats," "your mom meeting your friend with bleached eyebrows" and the always-popular "unemployed roommate." Thus far, he has acquired over 472,000 followers and 23 million likes.

View post on TikTok

Delaney Rowe

A spiritual companion to Berchtold's movie trope characters, Delaney Rowe will make you cringe as you're reminded of the corniness of Megan Fox's Transformers character, a one-sided female superhero or a manic pixie dream girl like Enternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind's Clementine. Rowe has over 2 million followers and 129,000 likes on TikTok.

View post on TikTok

Prance

Stand-up comedian Prance's group of friends make sketches with a uniquely Gen Z sense of humor. The struggles and impacts that dating apps, the language behind emojis and artificial intelligence have on day-to-day life all feature in his videos, with a unique and hilarious cast of characters making them even stronger. Prance has garnered over 592,000 followers and 56 million likes.

View post on TikTok

Vienna Ayla

Vienna Ayla makes sketches that appeal to the type A older sister in all of us. The TikTok creator and actor has created dozens of characters that range from a mobster's wife hosting Easter brunch and Los Angeles hostesses who don't care if you live or die, to a family's eldest daughter who must plan every single minute of her life — and everyone else's. Ayla has over 858,000 followers and 68 million likes.

View post on TikTok
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.