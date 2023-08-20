Move Over, Gen Z — These Savvy Grandparents Are Taking Over TikTok

In a world where much of social media is run by young people, these grandparents are standing out.

If you've been scrolled TikTok or Instagram, seeing post upon post from Gen Z-ers and Millennials, and suddenly stopped when you came across a user in their 70s, 80s or even their 90s — you're not alone. According to Statista, only 3.1% of TikTok users are women over 55 years old, and men over 55 account for even less of the app's user base at 2.4%. Instagram fares similarly, as only 2.6% of users are over the age of 65.

"You’re seeing a lot of young faces," Mae Karwowski, founder of influencer marketing agency Obviously, said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. "People really stop when they see a grandparent."

These elderly influencers use their unique experiences, from publishing cookbooks and bartending, as well as their grandchildren's sometimes bizarre senses of humor, to have fun online (and gaining millions of followers doing it). Here are some of the most popular influencers over 70 — see their content below!

Lagetta Wayne (@msgrandmasgarden)

Lagetta Wayne, who posts under the name Grandma's Garden on TikTok, has drawn in over 138,000 followers and 1 million likes with her gardening and cooking content. The 80-year-old influencer attracts followers from every age demographic as she shows off her flourishing California garden full of fruits and veggies, which she cooks up in her kitchen afterwards. Some of her fan-favorite recipe videos have included a broccoli casserole, which garnered over 230,000 views, and fried salmon croquettes, which also have over 240,000 views.

Lillian Droniak (@grandma_droniak)

Fans of absurdist internet humor have a grandmother in Lillian Droniak, or Grandma Droniak, as she is known on TikTok. Although her account is run by (and most of the humor comes from) her grandson Kevin, this 93-year-old's videos, which discuss dating, sex, and internet trends among many other topics, are just as blunt as any Gen Z's video might me. She's partaken in showing off her "girl dinner," given a house tour and jokes about her "expired" and "unalived" (a.k.a. dead, for the TikTok uninitiated) husband and friends. She has over 11 million followers and 330 million likes on the platform.

Barbara Costello (@brunchwithbabs)

One of the most well-known grandmothers in mainstream media from this list, Barbara Costello (a.k.a. everyone's grandmother) has a Martha Stewart-esque presence on TikTok and Instagram. From cooking videos to general homemaking tips like cleaning a grill using an onion to teaching the proper way to clean your windows, this former nursery school director has over 3.9 million followers, 49 million likes and has even appeared on ABC News.

Hui Jun Wang (@thechainzfamily)

Also known for her internet-influenced sense of humor, 96-year-old Hui Jun Wang and her grandson Thomas Cheung run an account for their whole family — but "granny's" videos, which range from comedic videos of Wang playing chess and grocery shopping, to trying out things like slime for the first time in her life, do the best when it comes to view counts. Although the family has seemingly taken a break from posting since late last year, she still has over 5.9 million followers and over 100 million likes on TikTok.

Lili Hayes (@lili_hayes)

Over on Instagram, 75-year-old Lili Hayes, who is "always a little pissed" as her bio will tell you, shares videos with the help of her son in which she expresses her frustrations with everyday life. She, like many of the other comedic grandmothers of social media, attempts to get in on social media trends like "getting dressed for the first day of school," and makes great use of absurd filters. She has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Linda Rodin (@lindaandwinks)

75-year-old Linda Rodin, a model in her younger years, has been deemed the "the silver fashionista" by many a news outlet. Her chic posts focus heavily on fashion, modeling, makeup, her clothing line and, of course, her newly-adopted poodle Romy. Rodin has more than 313,000 followers on Instagram.

Larry Canam (@thewhyteelephant)

Larry Canam, also known as the Spirit Alchemist on TikTok, is beloved for his "wholesome" (as many Gen Z fans call them) videos on bartending and milkshake making, for those who prefer a non-alcoholic drink. The 70-year-old has attracted over 5.4 million followers and more than 78 million likes on TikTok.