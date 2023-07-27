English singer-songwriter Morrissey is airing a few grievances following the news of Sinéad O'Connor's death.

The Smiths frontman shared a letter on his website Wednesday calling out the media, the music business and celebrities who are only publicly praising O'Connor after her death.

"She had only so much 'self' to give," the fiery note titled, "You Know I Couldn't Last," began.

"She was dropped by her label after selling 7 million albums for them. She became crazed, yes, but uninteresting, never. She had done nothing wrong. She had proud vulnerability … and there is a certain music industry hatred for singers who don't 'fit in' (this I know only too well), and they are never praised until death - when, finally, they can't answer back," Morrissey continued.

O'Connor rose to fame in the early 1990s with her No. 1 hit of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" and sold millions of records over her career.

"The cruel playpen of fame gushes with praise for Sinead today … with the usual moronic labels of 'icon' and 'legend'. You praise her now ONLY because it is too late. You hadn't the guts to support her when she was alive and she was looking for you."

The singer-songwriter continued to call out O'Connor's treatment in the media. In 1992, O'Connor tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live and urged viewers to "fight the real enemy," protesting against sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic church. She received worldwide backlash, including protests, death threats and canceled shows.

In his letter, Morrissey wrote, "The press will label artists as pests because of what they withhold … and they would call Sinead sad, fat, shocking, insane … oh but not today!

"Music CEOs who had put on their most charming smile as they refused her for their roster are queuing-up to call her a 'feminist icon', and 15 minute celebrities and goblins from hell and record labels of artificially aroused diversity are squeezing onto Twitter to twitter their jibber-jabber … when it was YOU who talked Sinead into giving up … because she refused to be labelled, and she was degraded, as those few who move the world are always degraded."

He then asked, "Why is ANYBODY surprised that Sinead O'Connor is dead?"

Morrissey continued, "Who cared enough to save Judy Garland, Whitney Houston, Amy Winehouse, Marilyn Monroe, Billie Holiday? Where do you go when death can be the best outcome? Was this music madness worth Sinead's life? No, it wasn't. She was a challenge, and she couldn't be boxed-up, and she had the courage to speak when everyone else stayed safely silent. She was harassed simply for being herself. Her eyes finally closed in search of a soul she could call her own. As always, the lamestreamers miss the ringing point, and with locked jaws they return to the insultingly stupid 'icon' and 'legend' when last week words far more cruel and dismissive would have done."

Morisey concluded, "Tomorrow the fawning fops flip back to their online shitposts and their cosy Cancer Culture and their moral superiority and their obituaries of parroted vomit … all of which will catch you lying on days like today … when Sinead doesn't need your sterile slop."

O'Connor's cause of death is not yet publicly known. She was 56 and is survived by her three children, Jake, Roisin and Yeshua. Her son Shane died by suicide last year.