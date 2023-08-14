Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ Claims 16th Week Atop Hot 100, the Most Ever for a Non-Collaboration - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ Claims 16th Week Atop Hot 100, the Most Ever for a Non-Collaboration

The song breaks out of a tie with Harry Styles' 2022 hit, 'As It Was' for the sole longest No. 1 run for a song by an act with no accompanying artists

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez
Morgan Wallen attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Nov. 9, 2022.Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Morgan Wallen keeps on rising to the top.

The country star's latest hit, "Last Night," remains in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for the 16th week, breaking the record for most ever for a non-collaboration, according to Billboard.

The song breaks out of a tie with Harry Styles' 2022 hit, "As It Was," for the sole longest No. 1 run for a song by an act with no accompanying artists.

Meanwhile, Wallen kicked off his One Night at a Time Tour in New Zealand in March. However, in May, the country star was forced to cancel six weeks of shows due to a voice injury.

Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" recently joined an elite list of the longest-reigning No. 1 songs of all time.
Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" recently joined an elite list of the longest-reigning No. 1 songs of all time.Terry Wyatt/WireImage

"I'm just gonna go ahead and get straight to it. I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday," Wallen said in an Instagram video in May. "After taking 10 days of vocal rest I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible. So I went in and got scoped yesterday and they told me that I re-injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma."

Noting he was advised to abstain from talking as well, the "Last Night" crooner added, "They told me that if I do this the right way, I'll get back to 100% and they also said that if I don't listen and I keep singing, then I'll permanently damage my voice. So for the longevity of my career, this is just a choice I had to make. I hate it. But I love you guys, and I appreciate all the support that you always give me."

Wallen is set to conclude the 2023 leg of his tour on Dec. 3 at The O2 in London before playing a string of U.S. dates in May and June the following year, according to his website.

