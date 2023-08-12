Morgan Wallen Shaves Off His Famous Mullet - The Messenger
Morgan Wallen Shaves Off His Famous Mullet

The country hitmaker, who also got rid of his mustache, told the audience that he 'didn't like' having long hair anymore

Wendy Geller
Morgan Wallen surprised fans Friday night in Columbus, Ohio, when he took the stage sporting a brand-new look: No more mullet.

The country hitmaker wore a red ball cap to perform, but it was still easy to see that he'd either shaved off or buzzed all of his hair.

Furthermore, he apparently took a razor to his face as well, as his also-signature mustache was not in evidence.

Morgan Wallen attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Nov. 9, 2022.Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

"Before we get any further," he addressed the Ohio Stadium audience in fan-shot video. "I didn't like my long hair anymore, so I shaved it off."

Fans presented wildly mixed reactions to the new style on social media, ranging from comments such as "Morgan Wallen shaved all his hair off and I’m unwell" to the polar opposite "Morgan Wallen got rid of his mullet and I love that so much."

Wallen has sported long hair going back as far as 2014, when he appeared on Season 6 of singing competition The Voice.

Back in May, Wallen released his third studio album, One Thing at a Time, which became the artist's second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, with the biggest streaming week ever for a country album.

At that time, half of the Hot 100's top 10 songs were by Wallen, making him the first country act (and the sixth act overall) to claim five of the top 10 spots in one week.

