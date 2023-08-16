Morgan Wallen Leads the Pack with 11 People’s Choice Country Awards Nominations

The People's Choice Country Awards have released their nominations for the 2023 ceremony with Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson leading the pack.

Airing this September, the show will be hosted by the members of the band Little Big Town and will be broadcast live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

The categories include People's Artist, New Artist, Group Duo and more. Wallen secured the most number of nominations with 11, while Combs landed nine nominations with Wilson at seven. Kane Brown and Jelly Roll also received six nominations each.

Meanwhile, Toby Keith will receive the Country Music Icon Award, which will be presented to him by The Voice star Blake Shelton.

Eight songs have been nominated for the Song of 2023, including Combs' cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car," Wallen's smash No. 1 hit single "Last Night" and "Tennessee Orange" by Megan Moroney, among others.

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards airs Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. EST on both NBC and Peacock simultaneously.

See the full list of nominations here.