Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ Is Now Among the Songs With the Most Weeks Ever at No. 1

Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" is now in an elite class of hit singles. As of last week week, the song, originally released in February, has spent 14 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, which places it in a tie for fifth on the list of songs with the most weeks ever atop the chart. Seven other songs have held at No. 1 for 14 weeks, including Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk" and Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You"; meanwhile, only four other songs in chart history can claim more weeks at No. 1.
One of those is "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X's groundbreaking 2019 country-rap single, which held the top spot for a staggering 19 consecutive weeks, still the all-time record. Until the runaway success of "Last Night," it was the only country track to enter the upper echelon of chart dominance. After a lengthy unbroken stint at No. 1 that began in May, interrupted only by one week where Olivia Rodrigo grabbed the top spot with "Vampire," "Last Night" was dethroned this week by "Seven," the latest solo single by BTS' Jung Kook, and Jason Aldean's controversial country hit "Try That in a Small Town."
Other songs that have reigned for more weeks than "Last Night" include Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day," which spent 16 weeks at No. 1 from 1995 to '96; "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, which also had a 16-week streak at No. 1 in 2017; and Harry Styles' "As It Was," which spent 15 weeks at No. 1 last year.
This is a turning point in country's mainstream crossover, as "Last Night" is the first Hot 100 chart-topper by a solo male country artist in more than 42 years, since Eddie Rabbitt's 1981 hit "I Love a Rainy Night."
- Morgan Wallen ‘Cleared to Sing’ After Canceling 6 Weeks of Shows for Vocal Rest
- Morgan Wallen Gifts Family of Idaho Murder Victim With Free Concert Tickets in ‘Full-Circle Moment’
- Watch Morgan Wallen’s Epic Reaction After Getting Hit by a Boot on Stage
- Morgan Wallen’s Son, 2, Rushed to ER After Ex’s Dog Bites His Face
Back in May, Wallen released One Thing at a Time, which became the artist's second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, with the biggest streaming week ever for a country album. At that time, half of the Hot 100's top 10 songs were by Wallen, making him the first country act (and the sixth act overall) to claim five of the top 10 spots in one week.
Wallen isn't alone in leading pop's country takeover. Luke Combs is another country artist climbing the charts, with his "Fast Car" cover reaching a Hot 100 peak of No. 2.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Lifted By Lea Michele, ‘Funny Girl’ Recoups On BroadwayEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Sends Handwritten Note to Alicia Keys’ Son After Attending Eras TourEntertainment
- BTS’ Suga Is Officially Preparing For His Mandatory Military EnlistmentEntertainment
- Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Photo of Hair Growth Amid Alopecia JourneyEntertainment
- Barbie Gets Weird with New Doll, ‘I Am Kenough’ Unisex HoodieBusiness
- Noah Schnapp Came Out to ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Star Millie Bobby Brown on FaceTime at Party CityEntertainment
- William Friedkin, Director of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection,’ Dead at 87Entertainment
- ‘Today’ Contributor Jill Martin Shares Her Double Mastectomy Was Successful Amid Breast Cancer JourneyEntertainment
- Singer Usher Reveals the ‘Hardest Thing’ He’s Ever Had to Do: ‘I Don’t Like to Be Alone’Entertainment
- J.K. Rowling Scrubbed From ‘Harry Potter’ Museum Exhibit Over ‘Hateful’ Views on Transgender CommunityEntertainment
- Inside Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s Split: ‘It Has Been Really Hard,’ Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Jake Paul Calls Conor McGregor a ‘Salty Drug Addict’ Amid Social Media Feud Following Nate Diaz FightEntertainment