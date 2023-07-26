Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ Is Now Among the Songs With the Most Weeks Ever at No. 1

Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" is now in an elite class of hit singles. As of last week week, the song, originally released in February, has spent 14 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, which places it in a tie for fifth on the list of songs with the most weeks ever atop the chart. Seven other songs have held at No. 1 for 14 weeks, including Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk" and Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You"; meanwhile, only four other songs in chart history can claim more weeks at No. 1.

One of those is "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X's groundbreaking 2019 country-rap single, which held the top spot for a staggering 19 consecutive weeks, still the all-time record. Until the runaway success of "Last Night," it was the only country track to enter the upper echelon of chart dominance. After a lengthy unbroken stint at No. 1 that began in May, interrupted only by one week where Olivia Rodrigo grabbed the top spot with "Vampire," "Last Night" was dethroned this week by "Seven," the latest solo single by BTS' Jung Kook, and Jason Aldean's controversial country hit "Try That in a Small Town."

Other songs that have reigned for more weeks than "Last Night" include Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day," which spent 16 weeks at No. 1 from 1995 to '96; "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, which also had a 16-week streak at No. 1 in 2017; and Harry Styles' "As It Was," which spent 15 weeks at No. 1 last year.

This is a turning point in country's mainstream crossover, as "Last Night" is the first Hot 100 chart-topper by a solo male country artist in more than 42 years, since Eddie Rabbitt's 1981 hit "I Love a Rainy Night."

Back in May, Wallen released One Thing at a Time, which became the artist's second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, with the biggest streaming week ever for a country album. At that time, half of the Hot 100's top 10 songs were by Wallen, making him the first country act (and the sixth act overall) to claim five of the top 10 spots in one week.

Wallen isn't alone in leading pop's country takeover. Luke Combs is another country artist climbing the charts, with his "Fast Car" cover reaching a Hot 100 peak of No. 2.