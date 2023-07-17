Morgan Wallen gifted the family of an Idaho murder victim with free tickets to his concert in what marked a "bittersweet full-circle moment."
Stacy Wells Chapin — whose son Ethan Chapin was one of four University of Idaho students fatally stabbed in an off-campus home last November — shared via Instagram Sunday that the country star honored her and her family while on his One Night at a Time World Tour.
"On Mother's Day 2022, Ethan sent me the best text about how @morganwallen had written a song for his mom @lesliwallen and how that could be our song," Stacy captioned her post, which featured photos of her and her loved ones posing with Wallen.
She continued, "It was a very touching moment between us. I listen to 'I Thought You Should Know' all the time. I've told this story a lot, and to our surprise, a very kind person made an introduction."
She revealed that Wallen's mother, Lesli Wallen, was in on the touching moment.
"Last night, we met Morgan Wallen! He kindly gifted our family and friends tickets to his show in San Diego. Morgan's mom, Lesli, even flew in! It was an incredibly bittersweet full-circle moment."
Wallen went further and also donated to a scholarship foundation named after Ethan.
"Truthfully, the show would have been enough. We were all over the moon, and then Morgan handed us a donation check to the @ethanssmilefoundation," Stacy shared. "It was one of the kindest gestures in my life. I still cannot believe it happened, and it isn't easy to recognize it all came at a massive cost to our family."
"Morgan, thank you for everything 🙏 @morganwallenfoundation"
In the comment section, Lesli sent love to Stacy, writing, "Y’all are so precious. It was an honor to get to meet you. Thank you for the book!"
