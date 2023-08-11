Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in Nashville

Morgan Wallen is giving back to his Tennessee community.

Through his Morgan Wallen Foundation, the country music artist has donated $500,000 to a local Nashville revitalization project that seeks to restore the historic Black baseball and softball complex, Parkwood Community Club.

"I started the Morgan Wallen Foundation to support youth in two areas - sports and music. When I heard about Parkwood, right here in Nashville, I knew I wanted to help. Every child deserves a chance to play ball and be part of a team, and I truly appreciate this opportunity to be part of Parkwood’s next inning," Wallen said in a Friday press release. "I can't wait to come back out here and see the park once it has been renovated."

The "Last Night" singer joins Major League Baseball & MLB Players Association Youth Development Foundation and several local funders in supporting the restoration, led by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville.

With Wallen and MLB-MLBPA YDF donating $500,000 each, the project is halfway to its $2 million phase one fundraising goal, which will go toward renovating two of the complex's four fields.

In addition to restoring the park, the project also seeks to establish a proposed 59-acre Metro Park that adjoins the Parkwood Community Club ballfields, as well as 26 new affordable Habitat homes in the nearby Davidson County District 2 area.

Wallen's donation comes after he faced controversy in 2021 when he was recorded on video using the N-word slur in his Nashville neighborhood. Although he has since apologized, Wallen's recording contract was temporarily suspended, several radio stations and streamers removed his music and he was banned from that year's American Music Awards.