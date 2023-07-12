Morgan Freeman wasn't able to make the the UK leg of his promotional tour for the upcoming show, Special Ops: Lioness.

The 86-year-old actor came down with a fever and had a "contagious infection," his rep told The Daily Mail, adding that Freeman is "fine now."

The Shawshank Redemption star's health has made news multiple times over the years, including in 2008 when a car crash caused him serious injuries. His Nissan Maxima flipped over several several times and the actor had to be cut free by emergency workers before being airlifted to a hospital.

Freeman revealed in a 2010 interview with People that he has nerve damage that rendered his left hand immobile. He later noted that he has fibromyalgia. "Up and down the arm," the actor told Esquire in 2012. "That's where it gets so bad. Excruciating."

Other members of Special Ops: Lioness' main cast made appearances during the UK press tour, including Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman. The Paramount+ show, written by Taylor Sheridan, follows a group of female undercover operatives working for "The Lioness Program."

Out on July 23, the new series also stars Laysla De Oliveira and Sam Asghari.