More Than Two-Thirds of the Public Supports Hollywood’s Strikes: Study

'I suspect many are seeing the same dynamic playing out in their own lives, with employers undervaluing their contributions,' SAG-AFTRA's Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland shared

Mónica Marie Zorrilla
JWPlayer

Not every movie star is Tom Cruise, and not every TV screenwriter is Amy Sherman-Palladino. The truth is, a majority of Hollywood's "elite" are actually entertainment industry employees that, like many of us across the United States, only make just enough money to scrape by.

For example, Tommy Dorfman, who starred in Netflix's hit teen melodrama 13 Reasons Why, revealed that she "barely qualified for insurance" while starring in the show's first season.

On top of wanting to be able to pay their bills, actors and writers also don't want to become obsolete as a result of artificial intelligence's eerily uncanny (though still far less superior) ability to mimic their craft. This, too, is something that nearly half of all Americans can relate to, given that most are nervous about AI's present and future impact on the job market.

Therefore, it isn't that surprising that a nationwide poll conducted by American left-wing think tank and political advocacy group, Data for Progress, implies that the public supports striking entertainment industry workers and their fight for fair contracts.

The Data for Progress survey took place from Aug. 3 to 5 — about three months after the writers' union (WGA) strike commenced and a couple of weeks after the actors' union (SAG-AFTRA) followed suit — among a sample of 1,124 likely voters nationally, with participants varying by age, gender, education, race, geography and voting history.

Actors and writers on strike
Members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild walk a picket line outside of Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery in New York City on Aug. 2.ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

According to the results, more than two-thirds of those polled supported the strikes by SAG-AFTRA and the WGA, with only 18 percent opposed. And even among those who typically view labor unions negatively, nearly half support the strikes, with 37 percent opposed (The margin of error for the survey is ±3 percent, per Data for Progress).

"The data shows that most people understand why the union was forced to go on strike. I suspect many are seeing the same dynamic playing out in their own lives, with employers undervaluing their contributions," said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, in an accompanying statement to the press. "That's why this fight is so important. Our demands aren't unreasonable, and it's a fundamental principle of fairness that workers should be fairly compensated for the value they bring their employer — in every industry."

Between 72 and 87 percent of the poll's respondents agreed on the unions' stance over compensation, limits to AI use and other issues.

The actors' union's demands and writers' union's demands are quite similar. They both include economic fairness — particularly better compensation for scripted live-action entertainment and funding health and retirement — as well as more robust pension plans, boosting residual payments, fair access to work opportunities and tighter protections against exploitation and agreements around the acceptable usage of artificial intelligence, among other key issues (some of which are specific to actors, like self-taping regulations, and writers, like minimum writers' room size requirements).

