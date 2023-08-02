More of Lizzo’s Former Employees Come Forward with Troubling Accounts After Dancers Sue for Harassment
A growing list of Lizzo's former employees are sharing their experiences working with the Grammy Award-winner
In the wake of the lawsuit against Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley, more former employees are sharing their experiences working with the "Truth Hurts" singer.
Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams, two of the competitors featured on her competition reality series Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and Noelle Rodriguez, who was introduced to Lizzo on the "Rumors" music video set, filed the lawsuit on July 18 in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County. It accuses the Grammy Award-winner, her dance captain Shirlene Quigley, and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc of sexual harassment, assault, false imprisonment, and more.
In the hours following the news, dancer Courtney Hollinquest, Lizzo's former creative director Quinn Whitney Wilson and documentary filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison went on social media to share their stories of working with the pop star.
Hollinquest, a former backup dancer for Lizzo who is not involved in the lawsuit, shared the news on her Instagram story, then wrote: "This was very much my experience in my time there." She then gave a "Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light."
- Lizzo Breaks Silence on Allegations from Former Dancers
- Lizzo Accused of Assault, Weight-Shaming in Lawsuit from 3 Former Dancers
- Male Employees Accuse Florida Republican of Sex Harassment
- Documentary Filmmaker Doubles Down on Accusations Against Lizzo
- Lizzo Built Her Brand Around Self-Love and Body Positivity. That’s Why the Allegations Against Her Are So Disturbing
Wilson "echoed" that sentiment on her own story. "I haven’t been apart of that world for around three years, for a reason," she wrote. "I very much applaud the dancers courage to bring this to light. And I grieve parts of my own experience. I’d appreciate space to understand my feelings."
Hollinquest replied, "my sister forever only a few know what we’ve been through … love u Quinn."
Allison, a documentary filmmaker who says she briefly worked with Lizzo in 2019, also painted the picture of a hostile work environment and says she quit the project "after about 2 weeks" of employment.
"I was treated with such disrespect by her," said Allison. "I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a s---ty situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you fucking can and I'm so grateful I trusted my gut. I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt, but I've healed."
She took the time to applaud the women coming forward: "Reading these reports made me realize how dangerous of a situation it was. This kind of abuse of power happens far too often. Much love and support to the dancers."
Lizzo has not yet publicly responded to the allegations or surrounding controversy.
When the news of the lawsuit broke, The Messenger reached out to Lizzo's attorneys and reps, as well as BGBT, Quigley and Amazon Prime for comment. None of the parties responded to the request for comment.
