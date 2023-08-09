More Kardashians on the Injured List as Khloé Shows True, Psalm’s Injured Arms 1 Day After Kim’s Broken Shoulder Reveal

One day after Kim Kardashian announced she recently broke her shoulder, her sister Khloé revealed there are two other Kardashians also on the injured list.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Khloé shared photos of her daughter True, 5, and nephew Psalm, 4, with both displaying casts on their arms while holding hands.

“Summer 2023,” Khloé captioned the post, “Cousin cast club. Trampoline and monkey bars. They had a ball this summer.”

Fans chimed in with comments on the injuries.

“Awww hope they’re ok!! true is rocking that cast though, always shining bright 😍✨.”

Another simply offered, “Just shows regardless of parents’ social status they are still just kids being kids! Love to see it! Get well quick!❤️”

A third couldn’t help but note the coincidence following Kim’s recent injury reveal. “First Kim and now the babies?? What are y’all getting into???”

Kim Kardashian revealed Monday that she’s recovering from breaking her shoulder, but she’s resuming her workouts.

The Kardashians star said in her Instagram Story that she also tore a tendon and as a result she’s been resting while the injuries heal. She didn’t, however, reveal how the injury occurred.

"I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back," she wrote. Trainer Melissa Alcantara was also featured in the clip and Kim revealed that the "same thing happened to her."

The 39-year-old Khloé shares daughter True with NBA player Tristan Thompson. They have a son Tatum, but have since parted ways.

Psalm is the youngest child of Kim and her former husband, Kanye West. The onetime couple are also parents to North, 10, Saint, 7, and Chicago, 5.