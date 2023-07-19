Mo’Nique Sends Support to Actors and Writers After Proving She’s Been ‘Verbally Striking for Years’

Mo'Nique is speaking out as Hollywood actors and writers take to the picket lines demanding new contracts.

In a new social media post, the actress expressed her support for striking workers while sharing old clips from when she spoke out about inequalities in the industry.

"Hey my sweet babies," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "Folks keep asking me how I feel about the strike! As you can see from above, I've been verbally striking for years, but some of my brothers & sisters as the video shows have been striking me down for years."

Monique continued, "But yes, I support the WGA & SAG/AFTRA. I love us 4real!!!"

In the clips she provided, Mo'Nique appeared on both The Steve Harvey Show and The View to discuss her experience working with Netflix.

In 2017, Netflix offered Mo'Nique $500,000 to star in her own comedy special. The Oscar winner, however, claimed the streamer was lowballing her and that the offer was discriminatory. She later called for a Netflix boycott.

After sharing her post, Mo'Nique received support from some fans and followers.

"You saw the freight train coming and tried to let us all know!" singer Nicci Gilbert wrote in the comment section. Singer Melba Moore added, "Mo'Nique warned all in advance, she stood her ground."

Mo'Nique's latest comments come close to three months after she sued Paramount and CBS seeking unpaid royalties from her sitcom The Parkers.

The breach-of-contract lawsuit, obtained by the Associated Press, alleges the defendants artificially depressed the show's profitability to "retain millions that would otherwise be contractually due" to Mo'Nique's production company.

"Today we filed a lawsuit to make sure that we are fairly paid money that we are owed for The Parkers," Mo'Nique said on Instagram April 12. "Actors rely on the good faith of Hollywood companies to honor their profit participation agreements. The Parkers was a huge success and continues to be a source of revenue through syndication and streaming channels."

She added, "Unfortunately, all too often, talent gets kept in the dark. We’re looking forward to shedding some light on the subject!"