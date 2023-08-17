Rrrrrah! Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is coming. The first live-action TV series in Legendary's Monsterverse – the shared cinematic universe led by Godzilla and King Kong – had its title officially announced on Aug. 17, along with some first look photos you can peep below. Here's everything we know so far about the Apple TV+ sci-fi adventure, which features globally beloved cinematic icons Godzilla and Kurt Russell.

'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' release date

TLDR: No release date yet, but we'll update when we have the information.

THE DETAILS: Apple TV+ has not set a release date for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The streamer isn't even giving a time window, like "fall 2023." It started filming last summer. We'd predict it's coming sometime later this fall at the earliest. But Apple could also be holding it for a time still to be determined. As the writers' and actors' strikes plug up the content pipeline, studios are holding already-shot titles for later. So it's hard to predict when Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be released.

'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' cast

TLDR: The cast of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is led by the father-and-son duo of Kurt and Wyatt Russell, who are playing the same character at different ages. It also stars Godzilla.

THE DETAILS: The series features an entirely different cast from any of the previous Godzilla or King Kong movies. The only monster we know for sure will be in the series is the King of the Monsters himself, but at least some of Godzilla's many counterparts – pteranodon-like Rodan, turtle-like Methuselah, mammoth-like Behemoth, etc. – will make appearances as well. Godzilla "has a very important role to play," director Matt Shakman told Collider, but "he's not the only Titan that you're gonna meet along the way." The show's working title was Godzilla and the Titans.

The cast is a mix of American and Japanese actors. Some roles remain shrouded in mystery, but some we know about.

Main cast list

Kurt Russell (The Thing) and Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Lee Shaw, an Army officer. Secrets he learned as a young man in the 1950s (when he's played by Wyatt) threaten the enigmatic Monarch organization half a century later (when he's played by Kurt).

(The Thing) and (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Lee Shaw, an Army officer. Secrets he learned as a young man in the 1950s (when he's played by Wyatt) threaten the enigmatic Monarch organization half a century later (when he's played by Kurt). Anna Sawai (Pachinko) as Cate, a schoolteacher who travels to Japan and uncovers a family secret

(Pachinko) as Cate, a schoolteacher who travels to Japan and uncovers a family secret Kiersey Clemons (The Flash) as May, an American ex-pat who's always three steps ahead of everyone else.

(The Flash) as May, an American ex-pat who's always three steps ahead of everyone else. Ren Watabe (461 Days of Bento) as Kentaro, a young man uncovering secrets about his father.

(461 Days of Bento) as Kentaro, a young man uncovering secrets about his father. Mari Yamamoto (Pachinko) in an undisclosed role.

(Pachinko) in an undisclosed role. Anders Holm (Workaholics) in an undisclosed role.

(Workaholics) in an undisclosed role. Joe Tippett (Mare of Easttown) as Tim, an office drone who dreams of adventure.

(Mare of Easttown) as Tim, an office drone who dreams of adventure. Elisa Lasowski (Versailles) as Duvall, an expert operator who looks out for her less experienced colleague.

'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' plot

TLDR: The series will take place on two timelines, one of which is after the events of the previous Monsterverse movies.

THE DETAILS: Here's Apple TV+'s official synopsis: "Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' trailer

TLDR: There's no trailer yet, but we'll share it here as soon as it becomes available.

THE DETAILS: To hold us over while we wait for the trailer, Apple TV+ released some first-look photos for the sci-fi series.

Kurt Russell in 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.' Apple TV+

Wyatt Russell in 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.' Apple TV+

Anna Sawai in 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.' Apple TV+

'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' creative team

TLDR: The series was co-developed by Chris Black (Severance) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye). Matt Shakman (WandaVision, Game of Thrones) directs the first two episodes.

THE DETAILS: Chris Black serves as showrunner. The show's executive producers include Black, Fraction, Shakman, Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Tory Tunnell (Underground), Andy Goddard (Carnival Row), Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets) and Andrew Colville (Star Trek: Discovery). Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.

'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' episodes

THE DETAILS: The first season will consist of 10 episodes.

What is the Monsterverse?

TLDR: It's the cinematic universe of iconic movie monsters controlled by studio Legendary Entertainment. It started with 2014's Godzilla, was followed by 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, and will continue in 2024's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

THE DETAILS: Here's how Legendary describes it: "Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse is an epic entertainment universe of interconnected stories that bring together popular culture’s most titanic forces of nature. Witness humanity’s greatest battle for survival as we fight for our world in the face of a catastrophic new reality — the monsters of our myths and legends are real."

Where to watch 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'

THE DETAILS: Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will stream on Apple TV+. The Godzilla films of the Monsterverse are available on Max.