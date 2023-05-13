The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Dynamic Duos: 5 Must-Listen Podcasts Hosted by Mothers and Daughters

    An ode to one of the most special bonds.

    Published
    Jillian Davis
    David Espejo/Getty Images

    From Gilmore Girls and Jane the Virgin, to Freaky Friday and Everything Everywhere All at Once, TV and movies showcase a spectrum of mother-daughter relationships. But what about podcasts?

    In honor of Mother's Day, here are a few podcasts hosted by mom and daughter duos. Get ready for intriguing discussions on true crime and romance novels, heartfelt conversations about raising children and navigating tough topics, and entertaining chats about love, dating, and relationships.

    Ask Mom & Spawn

    Ask Mom &amp; Spawn podcast cover
    Crazy Jewish Mom

    Cadence: Every Wednesday
    Episode length: ~30 minutes

    What started as the popular Instagram account @crazyjewishmom — in which millennial Kate Friedman-Siegel shared hilarious text messages from her mother — would eventually morph into Ask Mom & Spawn.

    Common topics of Kim’s messages to her daughter include whether Kate would marry or boyfriend or get kicked to the curb (they are now happily married with a son), Spanx, and other joys of womanhood. Kate and Kim bring the same lively energy from their texts (in which Kate is playfully referred to as Spawn) to Ask Mom & Spawn, where fans write in their problems Judy Blume style, and Kim delivers brutally honest advice.

    Perfect for: fans of Crossing Delancey or The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    Murder with My Mother — A True Crime Podcast

    Murder with my mother podcast
    Denika &amp; Christie

    Cadence: Monthly
    Episode length: One hour

    Christie and Denika are a mom and daughter pair who share their love of true crime, discussing cases on the show, and even hosting the occasional guest. The two have great chemistry, and are sure to make any true crime lover fall in love with them. 

    Perfect for: true crime lovers 

    Leveling the Spectrum

    Leveling the Spectrum podcast
    Syrena Hernandez

    Cadence: Biweekly
    Episode length: 45 minutes

    Syrena Hernandez has over twenty years of experience working with children on the autism spectrum. Her mother Lisa has a masters degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, and together they aim to change the conversation around autism and how it relates to mental health, relationships, and everyday life.

    There aren’t too many mother-daughter podcasts out there that have such a studied and researched medical podcast, so it's exciting to hear all that they are doing for families struggling to find normalcy in their lives. 

    Perfect for: moms (or anyone!) who are looking for more content on children with autism spectrum disorder. 

    Oversharing

    Oversharing podcast
    Tawny and Maria

    Cadence: Every 1-4 weeks
    Episode length: One hour

    Tawny and Maria are the Gilmore girls of podcasting. Just twenty years apart in age, the two women have, in their own words, grown up together. As a result, they have the kind of relationship and conversations where they don’t hold back.

    Together, they discuss (a little too openly with each other, and the audience!) their mental health, dating, love, friendship, and more. What could be a very uncomfortable dynamic is actually warm, funny, and of course, brutally honest.

    Perfect for: Gilmore Girls fans

    Bonded Books Podcast

    Bonded Books podcast
    Rachel &amp; Cara

    Cadence: Weekly
    Episode length: One hour

    Mother and daughter duo Rachel and Cara are book lovers through and through, and share their enthusiasm for reading (and book boyfriends) with each other. The pair discuss romance novels of all kinds — fantasy, shape shifters, fae...you name it, they’ve read it.

    If you’re in a reading slump or just want to have a good laugh or read with your mom, this sweet podcast is a great place to start. 

    Perfect for: fans of romance novels, #BookTok, the Smart Bitches Read Trashy Books podcast

