Mom Influencer Maia Knight Says She Will No Longer Show Faces or ‘Identifying Info’ of Future Children

TikTok star Maia Knight revealed during an impromptu Instagram Q&A Sunday night that she would not be sharing the faces or any other identifying information (with the exception of names) of her future children going forward.

Knight, 26, who's mom to 2-year-old fraternal twins Scout and Violet, currently boasts more than 8 million followers and one billion likes on TikTok. She first began posting on TikTok in September of 2021, sharing videos of everything from her pregnancy experience and journey as a single mother, to her daily routine with her daughters — which often included making their bottles using one hand with both babies wrapped in her spare arm.

Knight’s following grew with lightning speed, and with the exception of a few social media users who judged Knight for introducing her children to the public eye, she received overwhelming support from people who celebrated her strength — as well as her adorable babies.

An inside joke even developed amongst the family’s fanbase in which followers would refer to themselves as stand-ins for the girls’ father, and Knight began selling merchandise including stickers, shirts and sweatshirts embossed with the nicknames the TikTok community had bestowed on the girls.

In December of 2022, Knight’s content style began to shift as she started placing emojis over the babies’ faces, only filming them from behind, and sometimes even covering their face with her hand. As her followers started to ask questions and make assumptions about Knight’s reasoning for covering the girls’ faces, she addressed her decision in a video.

Prefacing by stating she knew she didn’t owe anyone an explanation, she said she wanted to address some of the “out of control” comments. This included people surmising that Knight had been required to cease posts of the girls’ faces by their father and a legal team.

“It doesn't matter what I say, that’s why there’s no point in making these types of videos — because people are going to twist my words to whatever narrative they want to anyway,” Knight said to the camera. “But I have been talking about and taking actions towards taking the babies off of social media for a year now.”

She went on to explain that she had, in fact, been creating private content for only her friends and family to access for about a year prior, in which she proclaimed she would stop posting the girls’ faces starting in December.

“They’re toddlers now, and I have decided not to show them anymore,” she said. “There are so many stupid rumors going on right now, but I’m making a choice for my daughters, to protect them. I’m not taking a big stance about showing your kids or not online, I’m just doing what’s best for me and my daughters.”

Knight said she assumed she would lose followers over the move, but also stated that she thought most of her followers would be understanding and continue supporting her family.

While many fans have held out hope that this would be a temporary change and they would soon be able to see Scout’s and Violet’s faces once again, that doesn’t seem likely as Knight told followers in her Q&A response that she planned to avoid showing any of her children’s faces in the future.

“I’d love to share future pregnancies and births and my experiences as a mom, but I’d also have to feel it out and do what feels good at the time!” she wrote. “I love being able to relate to you guys on here. It’s why I keep posting. Otherwise the constant judgment and hate wouldn't be worth it.”