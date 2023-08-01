Mom Goes Viral For Talking Openly About Financial Struggles for Younger Generations: ‘So Tired of Feeling Helpless’

One mom on TikTok is asking, "Where did the American dream go?"

In a video posted July 28 that has already garnered over 1.7 million likes, the user @that1crazy72 shared a video expressing her frustrations over the housing market and job prospects for her children.

"I am so tired of feeling helpless as a parent," she started the video. "Yes, my kids are grown adults. My oldest is 28, my youngest is 25. And I thought by teaching them what I learned — which is, you work hard, you get a good job, you're gonna get the things in life you need, right? [It] worked for me, why wouldn't it work for them? Because it doesn't. Because the world has f---ing changed."

The TikToker, who calls herself Gen X Jess on her profile continued, "I feel like I see them struggling — and before my generation comes at me, yes, I understand struggling is a part of life. We all struggled. But there's a difference between struggling and drowning."

Jess went on to share that although her son seemingly worked hard to go to college and find a job immediately after graduation, he still couldn't find an affordable place to live.

"...It seems like kids today, no matter how much they struggle, they just get further and further down the water into the drowning point," she said in the video. "When I was their age, I was making less than $10 an hour and I could afford to live on my own. Now, you have to be making six figure salary to get a decent tiny little place to live," she said.

She also cited specific costs that she thought were too expensive, such as studio or one-bedroom apartments going for "almost $2000 a month," emergency room visits that were not covered by insurance, car insurance rising by $150 and morgage payments that were double her own, despite her and her daughter's loans being the same amount.

"...So what the f--- is going on and how do we help them as parents?" she said frankly.

Commenters on @that1crazy72's tended to agree with her. One user wrote "The traditional American dream is dead. [I don't know] the answer but something has to change."

Another concurred, writing "Wages have not kept up with the cost of EVERYTHING."

Other TikTok users made suggestions, writing "We have a 18,16,14 yr old. And I’m so scared for them. The only thing I can think is generational living. Buy land. Tiny homes?"

Another suggested something similar: starting a home fund rather than a college fund for their children. "Maybe instead of a college fund I need to start [a] house fund for my kids."

Jess' — and the other parents' in her comment section — frustrations did not come out of nowhere. According to a 2022 report from the Pew Research Center, the percentage of young adults who live in a parent’s home jumped by nearly 10% between 1971 and 2021 — from 8% to 17%.

Minnesota Public Radio's Marketplace released a story in 2022 that compared the prices of various costs of living, such as housing and health costs, from 1972 to 2022 (adjusted for inflation). They found that the average cost of a home from from $189,500 in 1972 to $440,300 in 2022. Out-of-pocket medical expenses rose from $915 to $1,350, and the cost of a brand new car went from $26,100 to $48,200.

Parents like Jess are arguing that they (and their kids) can't take any more rising costs. In a follow-up to her original TikTok, she argued that family units splitting up simply can't happen anymore, and that parents who are financially stable could step up to help their children.

"We need to stop thinking that they're not doing enough and actually help and support them as parents," she said. "... We have to go back to that way where we're supportive — and maybe multi-generational houses. Don't look down on them, because this is something that they can't control."

