Model Neelam Gill Sets the Record Straight on Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Model Neelam Gill Sets the Record Straight on Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors

'I am in a committed relationship with his good friend,' the model shared after photos surfaced of her on a yacht in Italy with the actor

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Neelam GillStephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images; Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Neelam Gill has had enough of the speculation.

After photos surfaced of the model and Leonardo DiCaprio soaking up the sun on a yacht in Sardinia, Italy, fans began to speculate that the pair could be an item.

But on Friday afternoon, Gill denied anything romantic is going on.

"Just to clear up any rumors... I am not Leonardo DiCaprio's 'new flame,'" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend and have been for many months now."

Read More

As for those photos?

"The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity is because I have been there with my partner," Gill added. "I hope this clears up the false stories."

DiCaprio, who has not publicly commented on the dating rumors, is no stranger to having his romantic life play out in the public eye. Most recently, the actor was linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid and ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone before that.

Instead of addressing his current relationship status, DiCaprio is busy being focused on other projects — including a recent collaboration with his alma mater UCLA.

Earlier this month, the actor announced he'll fund a climate education program and scholarships at the Lab School, located on the campus.

"I am proud to have the chance to pass on my experience to those who might otherwise miss out on this opportunity," DiCaprio said in a statement, "and to help create a program that will help guide the next generation of climate warriors."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.