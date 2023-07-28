Model Neelam Gill Sets the Record Straight on Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors

Neelam Gill has had enough of the speculation.

After photos surfaced of the model and Leonardo DiCaprio soaking up the sun on a yacht in Sardinia, Italy, fans began to speculate that the pair could be an item.

But on Friday afternoon, Gill denied anything romantic is going on.

"Just to clear up any rumors... I am not Leonardo DiCaprio's 'new flame,'" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend and have been for many months now."

As for those photos?

"The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity is because I have been there with my partner," Gill added. "I hope this clears up the false stories."

DiCaprio, who has not publicly commented on the dating rumors, is no stranger to having his romantic life play out in the public eye. Most recently, the actor was linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid and ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone before that.

Instead of addressing his current relationship status, DiCaprio is busy being focused on other projects — including a recent collaboration with his alma mater UCLA.

Earlier this month, the actor announced he'll fund a climate education program and scholarships at the Lab School, located on the campus.

"I am proud to have the chance to pass on my experience to those who might otherwise miss out on this opportunity," DiCaprio said in a statement, "and to help create a program that will help guide the next generation of climate warriors."