The Takeaway: Josephine Skriver announced on Instagram that she and husband Alexander DeLeon are expecting their first baby.

Josephine Skriver is going to be a mom.

The Victoria's Secret model revealed in an Instagram post that she and her husband Alexander DeLeon are expecting their first child.

Skriver debuted her bare baby bump and posted intimate maternity photos on Instagram this week. She included a snap of her and DeLeon smiling together in an exam room and an ultrasound photo of their new addition.

Keeping the caption simple, Skriver wrote, "2+1 ❤️.”

Josephine Skriver announces she and Alexander DeLeon are expecting their first baby.

In the comment section, she received well wishes from her fellow models.

Former Victoria’s Secret angel Jasmine Tookes wrote, “So excited 🤎 Love you!”

“Can’t wait 😍 congrats guys ❤️,” added Lais Ribeiro.

Kelsey Merritt also wrote, “So excited for you two!!! 🥰🥰🥰”

DeLeon reacted to the news in his Instagram Story with a photo of Skriver beaming at her baby bump. “I love you little One,” he wrote over the photo.

He later noted, “I’m going to be a dad. Woah,” before he joked, “Good lord. Let’s hope baby gets mama’s looks and heart.”

The announcement comes after Skriver and DeLeon celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

Skriver marked the occasion with images from their big day and captioned the post, “Pinch me.. has it really been a year already?? 💍🤍.”

She went on to share a message for DeLeon.

“Becoming your wife has been one of my biggest joys in life. You are my best friend, my safe place, my family and my home," she wrote, adding, "Thank the universe every day for making sure our paths collided, cause with you life has become the craziest adventure!”

DeLeon swooned over his wife in the comment section.

“😭😭😭 how has it been a year!? Love you more and more every day, my Jo. ❤️,” he wrote.