The Takeaway: Josephine Skriver announced on Instagram that she and husband Alexander DeLeon are expecting their first baby.
Josephine Skriver is going to be a mom.
The Victoria's Secret model revealed in an Instagram post that she and her husband Alexander DeLeon are expecting their first child.
Skriver debuted her bare baby bump and posted intimate maternity photos on Instagram this week. She included a snap of her and DeLeon smiling together in an exam room and an ultrasound photo of their new addition.
- Ireland Baldwin Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend RAC
- Jessie J Welcomes First Baby, Says Her ‘Whole Life Changed’
- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son’s First Birthday with Family Photos
- Rihanna Nearly Bares All in Maternity Photos from First Pregnancy: ‘Embracing Motherhood Like a G’
- Babies with vaccinated moms are less likely to be hospitalized with covid
Keeping the caption simple, Skriver wrote, "2+1 ❤️.”
In the comment section, she received well wishes from her fellow models.
Former Victoria’s Secret angel Jasmine Tookes wrote, “So excited 🤎 Love you!”
“Can’t wait 😍 congrats guys ❤️,” added Lais Ribeiro.
Kelsey Merritt also wrote, “So excited for you two!!! 🥰🥰🥰”
DeLeon reacted to the news in his Instagram Story with a photo of Skriver beaming at her baby bump. “I love you little One,” he wrote over the photo.
He later noted, “I’m going to be a dad. Woah,” before he joked, “Good lord. Let’s hope baby gets mama’s looks and heart.”
The announcement comes after Skriver and DeLeon celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.
Skriver marked the occasion with images from their big day and captioned the post, “Pinch me.. has it really been a year already?? 💍🤍.”
She went on to share a message for DeLeon.
“Becoming your wife has been one of my biggest joys in life. You are my best friend, my safe place, my family and my home," she wrote, adding, "Thank the universe every day for making sure our paths collided, cause with you life has become the craziest adventure!”
DeLeon swooned over his wife in the comment section.
“😭😭😭 how has it been a year!? Love you more and more every day, my Jo. ❤️,” he wrote.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment
- ‘A Towering Legacy’: Acclaimed British Author Martin Amis Dies at 73Entertainment
- Jo Koy Hopes a Writers’ Strike Resolution ‘Will Happen Soon’: ‘There’s Enough for Everybody’Entertainment
- Tiffany Haddish Wishes Jamie Foxx ‘Peace and Love’ in Recovery After Health CrisisEntertainment