Mission Possible? How These Three Blockbuster Hopefuls Can Save the Summer Movie Season

For both movie fans and the box office, Barbenheimer can't come soon enough.

Friday marks the long-anticipated releases of Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, a combo that, alongside Tom Cruise's recently-opened Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, will be relied upon to save the summer movie season.

As things currently stand, the box office is up versus last year but down drastically compared to the pre-pandemic times of 2018 and 2019. While summer got off to a hot start thanks to sequels like Fast X, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Across the Spider-Verse (all already over $600 million worldwide), the other blockbusters have severely underperformed, including The Flash, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Elemental. (Though it should be noted that Elemental has shown impressive staying power in the weeks after its disastrous opening.)

But the stretch of Dead Reckoning, Barbie and Oppenheimer was always supposed to be the saving grace. Originally scheduled for a July 14 release, Dead Reckoning moved up two days to get a head start on the impending Barbenheimer showdown on July 21 and scored a 5-day domestic opening of $80 million and a global haul of $235 million. Some experts have tried to spin this as a disappointment, based on the $90 domestic projections, even comparing it to the $84 million that Dial of Destiny totaled over the July 4th holiday, which was considered a major letdown. The difference is that Dial of Destiny managed only $145 globally, and Tom Cruise vehicles have repeatedly proven to have long legs (and not just because he's our GOAT movie runner).

Back in 2018, the previous Mission: Impossible installment, Fallout, also opened in July, earning $61 million domestically. But Fallout steadily chugged along, managing to stay in the top five at the box office for its first seven weeks of release, even coming in third place in that seventh week. In the end, Fallout made $220 domestically and a whopping $791 worldwide. A similar fate for Dead Reckoning seems very possible and would be another win for Cruise. Don't even get us started on the phenomenon that was last year's Top Gun: Maverick. Debuting to $160 million domestically over Memorial Day weekend, the long-awaited sequel was also No. 1 over Labor Day weekend. The eventual Best Picture nominee flew to $719 domestic and $1.5 billion globally.

And as Cruise did with Maverick, Dead Reckoning, Barbie and Oppenheimer could go a long way to saving Hollywood's ass this summer. Projections have Barbie pushing past $100 million in the U.S., with Oppenheimer eyeing $50 million, which is pretty impressive when you consider that it's a film about Robert Oppenheimer and the atomic bomb. And with the hype machine for Barbenheimer in full effect, both films look primed for repeat business that will keep them cashing in for weeks to come.

Extended runs for this big three are essential, considering that the upcoming slate of blockbusters doesn't appear to include any slam dunk hits, whether it be Haunted Mansion, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Meg 2: The Trench, Gran Turismo or Blue Beetle. But the future is bright if we can make it past the traditional doldrums of August and September. This fall, Kraven the Hunter, Dune: Part Two, Wonka, The Marvels, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and Killers of the Flower Moon all have the potential to be monster successes. And then, depending on when the current strikes conclude, next summer could be loaded, thanks to Dead Reckoning Part Two, Deadpool 3, Captain America: Brave New World, Inside Out 2, Furiosa and Garfield. Yes, Chris Pratt as Garfield! Don't forget that Pratt's The Super Mario Bros. Movie will likely be 2023's highest-grossing film.

The new reality that the industry might have to get used to is that audiences won't turn out for just any would-be blockbuster, but they will show up in droves for a legit event. Because, at the end of the day, like Tom Cruise, we love popcorn, movies, and, maybe most of all, popcorn movies.