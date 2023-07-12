A Nearly Impossible Mission: Ranking the ‘Mission: Impossible’ Films

With the release of the highly-anticipated seventh installment, we've chosen to accept the mission of ranking the Mission: Impossible films.

Originally based on the hit CBS series from the 1960s and '70s, Tom Cruise's now-signature property kicked off in 1996, and over the last three decades, has evolved into the premier action franchise (sorry, Vin Diesel and family!). Like Fast & Furious, Mission: Impossible has gone through multiple iterations and identities, as evidenced by the radically different foursome of filmmakers who took their turn at the helm: Brian De Palma (Scarface), John Woo (Face/Off), J.J. Abrams (Star Trek) and Brad Bird (The Incredibles).

But since film five, Rogue Nation, Cruise has had writer-director Christopher McQuarrie as his partner-in-crime. They've since turned Mission: Impossible into a well-oiled machine of globe-trotting adventure and next-level stunts that has us truly wondering if spy extraordinaire Ethan Hunt (or Cruise, if we're being honest) will survive. (Also, let's give them credit for being ahead on the need for masks!)

Spoiler alert: The newly-released Dead Reckoning — Part One keeps the momentum rolling. But where does it land within a franchise that has never missed?

7. Mission: Impossible 2

Something had to be last, but being the worst Mission: Impossible film is like being the final player selected for the NBA All-Star Game. Like, c'mon, you're still an All-Star! For better or worse, Mission: Impossible 2 feels closer to a John Woo movie than a Mission: Impossible film, between the two most memorable sequences being Hunt slow-motion running through a flock of pigeons and Hunt and bad guy Sean Ambrose (Dougray Scott) driving their motorcycles and both jumping off to tackle each other mid-air, just as the bikes collide and explode. And Ethan Hunt has never been Maverick from Top Gun, so it's distracting that, for the only time in Mission: Impossible, Cruise is trying a bit too hard to make Hunt outwardly charismatic. Still, M:I 2 is better than 90 percent of the current blockbusters released.

6. Mission: Impossible III

Fittingly, there are precisely three words why M:I III easily lands ahead of M:I 2: Phillip Seymour Hoffman. The late legendary actor is the definition of overqualified here, taking on the role of big bad Owen Davian just a year after winning the Oscar for his performance in Capote. And perhaps knowing how lucky he was to have secured Hoffman, director J.J. Abrams opened M:I III with a dark and gripping hostage situation that features some of Cruise's best work in the franchise. And the introduction of Michelle Monaghan as Ethan's new wife Julia adds an emotional stake that is often missing from the other installments. Also, the more recent cast, deservedly, gets a lot of buzz, but let's give some love to Abrams's underrated group of supporting players: Simon Pegg, Keri Russell, Maggie Q, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Billy Crudup and Laurence Fishburne.

5. Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation

Speaking of great openings, Rogue Nation gets off to a running start with Hunt jumping onto the side of a plane and hanging on while it climbs 5,000 feet in the air, which becomes even more impressive with the knowledge that Cruise really did this himself. The fifth outing for Hunt takes the action to new heights, including a thrilling underwater sequence. While Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, and Alec Baldwin are all ace additions, Rogue Nation ends up being best viewed as a setup for the next film. But shoutout to the lore of Hunt rising to the level that he's described as "the living manifestation of destiny."

4. Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible's roots aren't as humble as those of Fast & Furious (from stealing DVD players to space!), but the original film from director Brian De Palma is a quieter, slow-burn spy thriller. Still, much of the future DNA is there from the start, and it doesn't get tenser than the iconic CIA vault break-in, where the biggest threat isn't a bomb or a Superman-looking villain but, rather, sweat. And, despite slightly going off course in Mission: Impossible 2, it's clear Cruise immediately had a grip on who Hunt is and who he'll become.

3. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Dead Reckoning Part One is almost a perfect action movie. The usual suspects all continue to be great; new addition Hayley Atwell sizzles opposite Cruise, they got Shea Freaking Whigham, and every action set piece is wildly entertaining, including Cruise pulling off the "biggest stunt in cinema history," which can be seen above. The only bummer is that the big bad of Dead Reckoning is literally AI. Maybe this choice will, sadly, age tremendously well, but what happened to good old-fashioned movie stars playing scenery-chewing villains? There are weirdly a lot of similarities between Dead Reckoning and Fast X (a submarine cliffhanger, destroying the streets of Rome), and Dead Reckoning is a better overall film, but Fast X has Jason Momoa and Dead Reckoning has AI — and AI can't compete with this.

2. Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol

The one that changed the game! In the five years between M:I III and Ghost Protocol, Cruise's career and public persona had taken more hits than ever, and he was in search of a must-needed win. In an alternate reality, Ghost Protocol would have been the swan song for Mission: Impossible and/or Ethan Hunt, especially considering the rumors that Jeremy Renner was brought in to take the reins moving forward. But Ghost Protocol and Cruise in Ghost Protocol were so undeniable that both star and franchise received an injection of adrenaline. It's hard to top Hunt climbing the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and then chasing the villain through a sandstorm, and yet, every Ghost Protocol action sequence is incredibly distinct and memorable. And, unlike some other installments, the huge set pieces are paired with poignant character moments where you're reminded that Cruise isn't just a great movie star, he's also a great, Oscar-nominated actor. Most importantly, though, "ghost protocol" is just a badass phrase to say over and over in a spy movie. Oh, and can we please get Paula Patton back?!

1. Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Mission: Impossible films have mostly been standalone installments featuring little story or character overlap, save for Cruise as Hunt and Ving Rhames as the ever-trusty Luther. But, in addition to a few epic stunts and powerful newcomers, Fallout benefits from finally bringing some continuity to the franchise between a returning villain and support team. Now, what is the actual plot here? Who is John Lark? And who the hell are the Apostles? Somehow, the answer is, who cares?! Angela Bassett is Angela Freaking Bassett, Henry Cavill and his mustache turn in the best performance of his career, Vanessa Kirby becomes a movie star right before our eyes, and Cruise and Cavill participate in the bathroom brawl to end all bathroom brawls. And Fallout's status as a perfect action movie — and how well it built off of Rogue Nation — is reason to believe that next year's Dead Reckoning — Part Two has the potential to challenge for this No. 1 spot.