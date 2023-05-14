‘Mission: Impossible’ Director Opened Up About Tom Cruise’s On-Set Outburst

Christopher McQuarrie, the director of the Mission: Impossible franchise, has spoken out about the challenges faced by the cast and crew while making the latest installment of the series Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

McQuarrie revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic presented as much of a test as any of the film's daring stunts, which include star Tom Cruise driving a motorcycle off of a cliff.

Principal photography for the movie (which premieres July 12) was set to begin in Italy in February 2020, but the pandemic's outbreak caused a six-month delay. Even after filming resumed, there were multiple setbacks due to COVID-related issues, causing stress and uncertainty for everyone involved.

In December 2020, The Sun newspaper released audio of Cruise seemingly scolding crew members for breaking COVID protocols on set. While the incident sparked controversy, some of Cruise's peers, including George Clooney, praised the actor for his actions, stating that he was right to take the pandemic seriously.

McQuarrie acknowledged the difficulties faced during the production of the film but expressed gratitude that people understood the intention behind Cruise's outburst. "We were fighting to keep the industry alive, we were fighting to keep people employed, we were fighting for the studio, we were fighting for cinemas, and we still are," he told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview. "I'm just glad people understood the intention behind it."

Despite the challenges, McQuarrie hinted that he and Cruise might have another Ethan Hunt movie in them: "Look, we're still shooting eight and there's any number of ways that that story could play out."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One also stars franchise staples Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg, plus Rebecca Ferguson reprising her role as Ilsa Faust and Vanessa Kirby returning as arms dealer White Widow.