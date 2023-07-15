‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Falls Short of Weekend Box Office Projections Despite Solid Global Opening - The Messenger
‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Falls Short of Weekend Box Office Projections Despite Solid Global Opening

The seventh installment in Tom Cruise's signature franchise is tracking at an estimated $78 million over its extended five-day debut

Michael Miller and Wendy Geller
Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg in ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’Paramount Pictures/Skydance

Paramount's Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is yet another in a growing list of films performing under expectations at the box office out of the starting gate.

The Tom Cruise vehicle and seventh installment in the long-running franchise is tracking at an estimated $78 million over its extended five-day debut, falling considerably short of an originally projected $90 million figure. (Still, the debut beat out Mission: Impossible - Fallout's $61 million three-day opening, a record for the franchise at the time.)

Despite the relatively underwhelming numbers on the domestic front, the film is doing better globally, reportedly on track to gross around $240 million in its worldwide debut — slightly lower than the projected $250 million.

For comparison, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, a film with a similar target audience and budget, still hasn't cracked $300 million globally after two weeks in theaters. Dead Reckoning is on pace to surpass that number by its second weekend.

Another positive sign for Ethan Hunt's latest adventure is that audiences and critics seem to be digging it. The movie has an impressive 96% score on Rotten Tomato's Tomatometer. The Messenger's senior critic Jordan Hoffman called Cruise's performance in Dead Reckoning "fierce and exhilarating," giving the movie an 8.8 out of 10 score in his review.

As of June 30, movie theater box office sales in the U.S. reached a total of $4.46 billion in 2023, per a recent report by CNBC. While this is a 20% boost compared to the first half of 2022, it's still a 21% dip compared to the first half of 2019. So, while there are positive signs at the box office this year, movie theaters have yet to fully bounce back after the coronavirus.

But PaperAirplane Media CEO Mike Polydoros told CNBC it's difficult to compare the current climate to the pre-COVID years, saying, "It really isn't a fair comparison just going dollars to dollars."

"Even though a few releases haven't lived up to bullish expectations on their own individual terms, 2023′s box office to date is generally about as healthy as could be expected," Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com added. "Moviegoers are going to be more selective with the content they choose to spend money on, especially as the broader economy and stagnant wage growth continue to be an issue for most average Americans."

Looking ahead, though, there are reasons to be optimistic thanks to upcoming 2023 films like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Dune Part II, Trolls Band Together, Wonka, The Marvels, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and more.

"The second half of summer looks very strong, much better than last year," Polydoros said. "I wouldn't be surprised if 2023 comes close to $10 billion total box office."

Originally based on the hit CBS series from the 1960s and '70s, Cruise's now-signature property kicked off in 1996. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which opened Wednesday and is directed by Christopher McQuarrie, also stars franchise staples Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg, plus Rebecca Ferguson reprising her role as Ilsa Faust and Vanessa Kirby returning as arms dealer White Widow.

