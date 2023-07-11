Miss Benny is having the best summer ever.

The YouTube star, 24, told The Messenger that the season "feels like the launching point I've been waiting for in my life" following the Pride Month premiere of her Netflix series Glamorous, as well as her debut EP Swelter.

"I want all of these super amazing things that I've sort of been waiting for," explained Benny. "And I feel like now those things are ready for me."

She said she "had no idea what to expect" with audiences' reaction to Glamorous, adding: "And the response so far has just been so overwhelmingly positive."

Benny stars as Marco, a young makeup counter employee who is recruited as the new assistant to beauty mogul Madolyn Addison, played by Kim Cattrall.

Miss Benny as Marco and Kim Cattrall as Madolyn Addison in Netflix's "Glamorous." Netflix

"I'm still just so starstruck by even having worked with her for five or six months," she raved of Cattrall. "She taught me how to be a gay icon. And I taught her what PrEP and being a twink is. So, I feel like it was a it was a nice trade for us."

For Independence Day, Benny reached into the Sex and the City archives for an iconic Samantha Jones look, sporting a red-and-white checkered bikini similar to what Cattrall wore at the end of the Season 3 finale episode "Cock a Doodle Do!"

Benny said she "was really excited to do a little tribute to her," although she admits the episode has "got its controversies," depicting Samantha feuding with the trans sex workers outside her Meatpacking District loft. But by the end of the episode, they're all breaking bread during a rooftop weenie roast.

"I love that people immediately understood what it was from," said Benny after documenting the tribute on TikTok. "They knew the episode, they knew the moment. It was very fun."

Benny added, "She gave us a bunch of amazing seasons of Samantha Jones so I had a lot to pull from. And when I posted that video, she messaged me after and was like, 'Enjoy every second, my love.'"

After Cattrall's highly-anticipated return as Samantha was leaked in late May, Benny said Cattrall "did such a good job of keeping that a secret."

"And it makes me giggle because I was just such a fan of everything to do with Sex and the City," Benny said. "And I am so excited that she's going to be on And Just Like That... I'm going to absolutely be there ready to watch it the second it comes out."

As Glamorous Season 1 ended with Marco deciding to transition, Benny opened up about her own journey with gender identity in a personal essay for Time, updating her pronouns to she/her.

Miss Benny attends Netflix's Glamorous Clips & Conversation on June 20, 2023 in Los Angeles Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

"I had been privately transitioning for a while. And I wanted to make sure that I was in a place where I felt comfortable in my body, and I felt ready to let people in," she explained. "And it just sort of worked out perfectly that I was very eager to make that decision around the time of the show coming out."

She also touched on that journey in Swelter, which she released earlier in June after writing the songs "from a place of vulnerability."

"My whole mission statement for this year with what I was putting out with the EP and the show is just to let people into who I am for the first time, and I'm super encouraged by the response," Benny said. "It just felt sort of like my whole life had been incubating. And then this summer, I have finally emerged, and I feel really, really happy about it."

Glamorous Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix, and Swelter is available on multiple platforms.