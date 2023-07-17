Miranda Lambert Stops Country Concert to Scold Fans for Taking Selfies

Country star Miranda Lambert halted her Las Vegas residency show on Saturday night to address some fans taking a selfie in the audience.
The three-time Grammy Award winner was mid-performance of her song, "Tin Man," when she asked the pianist to pause.
"I'm gonna stop right here for a second, I'm sorry," Lambert began. "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit."
She laughed before continuing, "Sorry, I don't like it. At all. We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music."
- LL Cool J Calls Out Miranda Lambert Over Selfie Fiasco: ‘Get Over It, Baby’
- Whoopi Goldberg Walks Off ‘The View’ Over Miranda Lambert Debate, Takes Selfie with Fan: ‘I’m Leaving Y’all’
- Watch Miranda Lambert’s Epic Response to Seeing a ‘Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies’ T-Shirt
- Miranda Lambert Surprises CMA Fest Audience With Special Guest Avril Lavigne
Lambert then gestured for the fans to sit down and put their phones away while adding, "Shall we start again?"
While some audience members cheered, others were seemingly offended by Lambert's message. In video of the incident, you can hear one person say, "Let's go — you don't do that to fans," before apparently getting up and leaving the show.
Lambert is scheduled for a few more Vegas residency shows this July. She recently made an appearance at the Country Music Award festival alongside "Sk8er Boi" singer Avril Lavigne.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Lollapalooza’s New VIP Section Draws Mixed Reviews From FestivalgoersEntertainment