Miranda Lambert Stops Country Concert to Scold Fans for Taking Selfies

Country star Miranda Lambert halted her Las Vegas residency show on Saturday night to address some fans taking a selfie in the audience.

The three-time Grammy Award winner was mid-performance of her song, "Tin Man," when she asked the pianist to pause.

"I'm gonna stop right here for a second, I'm sorry," Lambert began. "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit."

She laughed before continuing, "Sorry, I don't like it. At all. We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music."

Lambert then gestured for the fans to sit down and put their phones away while adding, "Shall we start again?"

While some audience members cheered, others were seemingly offended by Lambert's message. In video of the incident, you can hear one person say, "Let's go — you don't do that to fans," before apparently getting up and leaving the show.

Lambert is scheduled for a few more Vegas residency shows this July. She recently made an appearance at the Country Music Award festival alongside "Sk8er Boi" singer Avril Lavigne.