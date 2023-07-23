One lucky fan got Miranda Lambert's full seal of approval for her choice of concert attire.

The singer was all aboard when she spotted the words "Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies" on a fan's T-shirt during her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency performance on July 22 — a reference to a recent incident when she got peeved at a group of fans for taking a selfie while she sang.

"She did, I didn't!" Lambert exclaimed in regards to the T-shirt's statement, leaning over to read the words. The artist the proceeded to accept a little bottle of alcohol from the fan and swigged it, to much cheering from the audience.

The selfie incident in reference took place less than a week prior, when Lambert was performing her song, "Tin Man" and asked her pianist to pause.

"I'm gonna stop right here for a second, I'm sorry," Lambert began. "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit."

She continued, "Sorry, I don't like it. At all. We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music."

During an appearance on the "Mercedes in the Morning" podcast on Wednesday, performer LL Cool J called out Lambert's response, suggesting she handled the situation incorrectly.

"They're fans," he sad. "Let me tell you something about art — and I say this with love. So, your job as an artist is to create art. The way people choose to interact with that art or engage in it and appreciate it is up to them."