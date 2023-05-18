Minn. Man Charged with Stealing ‘Wizard of Oz’ Ruby Slippers Nearly 20 Years Later
The slippers were recovered in 2018, 13 years after they were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum, located in the actress' childhood home in Grand Rapids, Minnesota
A suspect has finally been charged nearly two decades after one of the most famous pairs of shoes in the world was stolen.
Terry Martin of Grand Rapids, Minn., was indicted Wednesday for theft of an object of cultural heritage from the care, custody, or control of a museum, following the theft of a pair of authentic Wizard of Oz ruby slippers from the Judy Garland Museum in 2005, state prosecutors announced.
Martin, 76, who lives 12 miles south of Garland’s hometown of Grand Rapids, is accused of breaking into the museum overnight and smashing a plexiglass display case before taking the slippers that were on loan to the museum, according to the Star-Tribune.
"I gotta go on trial. I don't want to talk to you," Martin reportedly told the outlet on Wednesday.
- New York Man Who Sold Drugs Out of Daycare Center Sentenced to 14 Years
- Minnesota Lawmakers Strike Deal To Make Public Colleges Free
- Upstate New York Limo Service Operator Found Guilty in Deaths of 20
- Diamond Ring Found at Wastewater Plant Returned to Owner After Nearly 13 Years
- Oakland Students Take Back Their Streets With Chalk Art
Janie Heitz, executive director of the Judy Garland Museum, told the Tribune that although Martin is local, his name "doesn't ring a bell with any of us" at the museum, which is located inside Garland’s childhood home.
The slippers are one of four surviving pairs worn by Garland in the 1939 adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved books. The remaining pairs belong to the collections of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Smithsonian and a private collector.
Although few details about Martin's indictment are available as the investigation is still underway, the FBI and Grand Rapids Police Department previously recovered the shoes during a sting in 2018. No arrests were made at the time.
