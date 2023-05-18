The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Minn. Man Charged with Stealing ‘Wizard of Oz’ Ruby Slippers Nearly 20 Years Later

    The slippers were recovered in 2018, 13 years after they were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum, located in the actress' childhood home in Grand Rapids, Minnesota

    Glenn Garner
    A suspect has finally been charged nearly two decades after one of the most famous pairs of shoes in the world was stolen.

    Terry Martin of Grand Rapids, Minn., was indicted Wednesday for theft of an object of cultural heritage from the care, custody, or control of a museum, following the theft of a pair of authentic Wizard of Oz ruby slippers from the Judy Garland Museum in 2005, state prosecutors announced.

    Martin, 76, who lives 12 miles south of Garland’s hometown of Grand Rapids, is accused of breaking into the museum overnight and smashing a plexiglass display case before taking the slippers that were on loan to the museum, according to the Star-Tribune.

    "I gotta go on trial. I don't want to talk to you," Martin reportedly told the outlet on Wednesday.

    Janie Heitz, executive director of the Judy Garland Museum, told the Tribune that although Martin is local, his name "doesn't ring a bell with any of us" at the museum, which is located inside Garland’s childhood home.

    The slippers are one of four surviving pairs worn by Garland in the 1939 adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved books. The remaining pairs belong to the collections of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Smithsonian and a private collector.

    Although few details about Martin's indictment are available as the investigation is still underway, the FBI and Grand Rapids Police Department previously recovered the shoes during a sting in 2018. No arrests were made at the time.

