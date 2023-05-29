Milt Larsen, Co-Founder of Hollywood Landmark the Magic Castle, Dies at 92

Milt Larsen, who was the co-founder of one of Hollywood's famous landmarks, the Magic Castle, as well as a TV writer/producer and actor, died in his sleep Sunday at the age of 92, according to various news reports.

"It is with heavy hearts that the Academy of Magical Arts shares the sad news that Magic Castle founder Milt Larsen has passed away,” Chuck Martinez, chairman of the board of directors for the Castle’s academy, said in a statement, per the Los Angeles Daily News.

“For decades, he brought magic to so many lives and his legacy will continue to do so. We will miss him tremendously.”

Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Larsen, who founded the private club for magicians — described as "one of the most L.A. places in L.A." by Curbed Los Angeles — with his brother William, was born and raised in Los Angeles area as part of a family of professional magicians. His father was a performing magician, and his mother had a role on television as “The Magic Lady.”

The Larsen brothers envisioned a place where working magicians could perform and play. They opened the Magic Castle in 1963, billing it as “the most unusual private club in the world.”

Larsen also had industry chops in town as a writer who worked on Truth or Consequences with game show host Bob Barker, among other credits.

He and his brother were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.