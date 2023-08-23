Tracy Tutor may be back on the market.
The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star confirmed she is taking some time away from her boyfriend Erik Anderson.
"Let's just say we're taking a break," Tutor said on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Tuesday when asked about her relationship status. "I actually just sold him a condo. We're about to close escrow."
While the couple dated for three-and-a-half years, Tutor said Anderson moved out of their home a month ago and described things as "very amicable."
When host Jeff Lewis asked how the Douglas Elliman real estate agent is doing, Tutor joked that she needs a boyfriend.
"I should not be single," she said. "It's dangerous for myself, for the city of Los Angeles and wherever else I travel to. I make poor decisions left and right. I go out on a Monday night. I stole a car accidentally in the Hamptons, like things just go wrong."
Tutor offered a glimpse into her love story in recent seasons of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. And while cameras caught the couple in happy times, Tutor previously told Andy Cohen that marriage wasn't in the cards.
"No, girl. Been there, done that," she said on Watch What Happens Live in January. "Listen, he's 28 years old. I'm 47. It’s just not in the cards. But that's OK, and we're living our best life today."
