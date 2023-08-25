Miley Cyrus is looking back at her feud with late singer Sinéad O'Connor, stating that she "had no idea" O'Connor was really struggling with mental health.

Cyrus shared her thoughts on their public issues in Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) that aired on ABC Thursday.

"At the time when I made 'Wrecking Ball,' I was expecting for there to be controversy and backlash, but I don't think I expected other women to put me down or turn on me, especially women that had been in my position before," Cyrus said.

Cyrus released the controversial video for "Wrecking Ball" in September 2013. The footage shows her swinging naked and licking a sledgehammer. Reacting to the video, O'Connor — who died last month — penned an open letter to Cyrus.

She wrote, in part, at the time, "You will obscure your talent by allowing yourself to be pimped, whether it's the music business or yourself doing the pimping," later adding: "The message you keep sending is that it's somehow cool to be prostituted … it's so not cool Miley … it's dangerous."

Cyrus responded to O'Connor's letter via Twitter in October 2013. She posted a series of screenshots of O'Connor asking for help amid her mental health struggles.

"Before Amanda Bynes…. There was….," Cyrus wrote.

On Thursday's episode, Cyrus said, "This is when I received an open letter from Sinéad O'Connor. I had no idea about the fragile mental state that she was in. I was also only 20 years old. So I could really only wrap my head around mental illness so much, and all that I saw was that another woman had told me that this idea was not my idea."

She added, "And even if I was convinced that it was, it was still just men in power's ideas of me, and they had manipulated me to believe that [the video] was my own idea when it never really was. And it was. And it is. And I still love it."

"Our younger childhood triggers and traumas come up in weird and odd ways," said the "Flowers" singer. "And I think I had just been judged for so long for my own choices that I was just exhausted. I was in this place where I finally was making my own choices and my own decisions. To have that taken away from me deeply upset me."

She ended with, "God bless Sinéad O'Connor, for real, in all seriousness."