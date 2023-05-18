Miley Cyrus Says She’d ‘Never Harshly Judge’ a Child After Experiencing Criticism in Her Younger Years

Miley Cyrus is reflecting on her controversial past and her relatively relaxed present.

Following the massive success of her Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, the "Flowers" singer was thrust into pop superstardom and eventually shed her teen image.

Moments like twerking on Robin Thicke at the 2013 VMAs left some shocked, but also played a part in her song "Wrecking Ball" landing atop the Billboard Hot 100.

"I was creating attention for myself because I was dividing myself from a character I had played," she explained in an interview with British Vogue published Thursday. "Anyone, when you're 20 or 21, you have more to prove. 'I'm not my parents.' 'I am who I am.'"

Cyrus said she carried some shame over the social media circus that followed her for years and thinks the world was too hard on her.

"I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused," she said. "Now that I'm an adult, I realize how harshly I was judged. I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realize that I would never harshly judge a child."

These days, Cyrus said, "I'm actually not an attention-seeking person, sitting here as a 30-year-old grown woman."

She even shared that she doesn't enjoy touring (Cyrus hasn't headlined an arena tour since 2014, though she did play short engagements with the Milky Milky Milk Tour and the Attention Tour).

"Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love. There's no connection. There's no safety," she said. "It's also not natural. It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people then you are alone."

Also in her interview with British Vogue, Cyrus gushed over her boyfriend Maxx Morando, who called her during the conversation (her ringtone for him is "Tyrone" by Erykah Badu). "I call that 'boyfriend sexy ringtone,'" she said.

Cyrus also teased a lyric from an upcoming song off the second volume of her Endless Summer Vacation album, titled PM: "I know I used to be crazy/I know I used to be fun/You say I used to be wild/I say I used to be young."