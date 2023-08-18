Miley Cyrus Is Back With a New Single and TV Special

Miley Cyrus gave us the chart-topping smash “Flowers” and album Endless Summer Vacation back in March, but she’s back again with new music.

Her new single, “Used to Be Young,” is dropping on Aug. 25. That’s not all. Cyrus will complement the single’s release with the TV special, Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) on Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. It will be available for streaming on Hulu the next day. The special is an updated version of her Disney+ original program that was released earlier this year.

Cyrus shared in an Instagram post the updated special will include “a retrospective interview sharing stories about the first 30 years of my life in honor of U2BY. This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME. Always, Miley.”

The “Flowers” singer is also looking back at an album released when she was younger. A 10th anniversary limited-edition vinyl version of Bangerz is due on Sept. 29. It’ll feature the bonus track, “23,” with guest producer/rapper Mike WiLL Made-It.