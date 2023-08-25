Miley Cyrus' evolution over the past decade is undeniable. She's come a long way since her eyebrow-raising performance with Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards and her controversial "Wrecking Ball" video as she shed her child star and Disney image.

She addresses her growth in an emotional video for her single "Used To Be Young," released on Friday. Dressed in a red sequined bodysuit with a Mickey Mouse t-shirt underneath, a teary-eyed Cyrus sings: "The truth is bulletproof, there's no foolin' you / I don't dress the same / Me and who you say I was yesterday / Have gone our separate ways."

Reflecting on her past, she continues, "Left my livin' fast somewhere in the past / 'Cause that's for chasin' cars / Turns out open bars lead to broken hearts / And goin' way too far."

The video has garnered over 1.3 million views eight hours after its release. In the comments section, fans applauded Cyrus for her vulnerability and growth.

One fan wrote, "She really went from #1 in the hearts to #1 public enemy (for the media) to #1 in the hearts again. She’s been through so much drama because of the press while just trying to figure out who she is."

Another added, "It feels like such a privilege to be able to grow up with Miley as a kid and see her go through different stages of life while I am simultaneously. She has truly blossomed into such an amazing artist who just gets better and better. So glad to be listening to her in my adult years as well."

"I think Miley sings for so much of us. That’s why we all love her. Doesn’t matter what age or sex you are. You’ve felt this. That’s her genius. She shows how human she is. Love her!" wrote one supporter.

In the chorus, Cyrus continues to reflect on her younger days.

"I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be fun / You say I used to be wild / I say I used to be young / You tell me time has done changed me / That's fine, I've had a good run / I know I used to be crazy / That's 'causе I used to be young"

She switches up the lyrics near the end and says that her younger years are not in vain.

"I know I used to be crazy / Messed up, but, God, was it fun / I know I used to be wild / That's 'cause I used to be young / Those wasted nights are not wasted / I remember every one"