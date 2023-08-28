Miley Cyrus and Adele Reveal Mutual Admiration Society

Miley Cyrus and Adele have revealed they have a mutual admiration society in social media posts over the weekend.
First, the “Hello” singer gave a shout-out to Cyrus during her show Friday in Las Vegas, part of her ongoing Weekends with Adele residency at Caesars Palace.
In footage shared by a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, Adele told the crowd at her Vegas show she’s been obsessing over “Used to Be Young,” the new single by Cyrus.
“I’ve always been a big Miley Cyrus fan and I’ve got such a soft spot for nostalgia and that song … whew, might make me tear up right now,” Adele said, while seated at a piano.
“I absolutely love it,” Adele continued. “I think she’s such a legend and I love her.”
Cyrus was thrilled to hear the news and revealed that Adele influenced her in writing the song.
“Adele, I thought of you often while writing this song - always hoped that you would love it,” the “Flowers” singer said. “This means the world to me. I love you.”
“Mission accomplished,” she concluded.
The new track by Cyrus also has a fan in Diane Keaton, who took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos from her earlier days, soundtracked by “Used to be Young.” Keaton captioned the post, “HERE’S TO MILEY. ❤️.”
Cyrus also responded to Keaton’s post. "I said throughout the journey of writing it over the last 18 months, ‘all I want is Diane Keaton to dance to it’ and this is even more magical,” she wrote. “I love you. Thank you.”
