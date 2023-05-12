The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Mike Tindall Doesn’t Regret Late Night with Wife Zara Before Coronation

    "Never worry about what's tomorrow, enjoy the moment," Tindall joked of having a late date night with wife Zara before King Charles III's coronation.

    Charmaine Patterson
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    Mike and Zara Tindall enjoyed a late night out just hours before King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation.

    "It was quite nice to have a little date night," Mike said during an appearance on Friday's installment of Good Morning Britain.

    "When you've got three children, it's not always easy to get out and have a drink together. So it was quite nice to have a little time where we could just go out and have a drink and have a chat. It was quite nice."

    The former reality star playfully added, "Never worry about what's tomorrow, enjoy the moment. You can deal with the next day later."

    The coronation took place May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

    The festivities continued for Mike and Zara — the daughter of Princess Anne and granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip — at the coronation concert the following evening.

    Mike showed off some of his coronation dance moves on the morning program, and co-host Adil Ray joked that he "stole the show from Lionel Richie," who served as a performer for the concert.

    "It's very difficult when you're on a raised platform that's under a lot of lights. So I felt I didn't really put my best foot forward," said Mike. "If you start doing interesting dance moves on that platform next to the king I'm not entirely sure it would've gone down that well."

    He referenced the 2005 romantic comedy Hitch and said, "As Hitch once said in the movie, you've got to stay in your safe zone. My flag waving was attractive ... the best flag waver out there."

    The former rugby player and Zara made their romance "official" in April 2004, Mike previously recalled to The Daily Mail. They tied the knot in 2011 and share three children: Mia, 9, Lena, 4, and Lucas, 2.

