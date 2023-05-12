Mike Tindall Doesn’t Regret Late Night with Wife Zara Before Coronation

Mike and Zara Tindall enjoyed a late night out just hours before King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation.
"It was quite nice to have a little date night," Mike said during an appearance on Friday's installment of Good Morning Britain.
"When you've got three children, it's not always easy to get out and have a drink together. So it was quite nice to have a little time where we could just go out and have a drink and have a chat. It was quite nice."
The former reality star playfully added, "Never worry about what's tomorrow, enjoy the moment. You can deal with the next day later."
- Welsh Town ‘Failed To Raise Any Money Whatsoever’ for Coronation Party
- Katy Perry Reacts to That Meme of Her Struggling to Find Her Coronation Seat
- Will King Charles’ Coronation Be in ‘The Crown’?
- The Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Dead at 59 of Pancreatic Cancer
- Jimmie Allen and Pregnant Wife Alexis Gale File for Divorce
The coronation took place May 6 at Westminster Abbey.
The festivities continued for Mike and Zara — the daughter of Princess Anne and granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip — at the coronation concert the following evening.
Mike showed off some of his coronation dance moves on the morning program, and co-host Adil Ray joked that he "stole the show from Lionel Richie," who served as a performer for the concert.
"It's very difficult when you're on a raised platform that's under a lot of lights. So I felt I didn't really put my best foot forward," said Mike. "If you start doing interesting dance moves on that platform next to the king I'm not entirely sure it would've gone down that well."
He referenced the 2005 romantic comedy Hitch and said, "As Hitch once said in the movie, you've got to stay in your safe zone. My flag waving was attractive ... the best flag waver out there."
The former rugby player and Zara made their romance "official" in April 2004, Mike previously recalled to The Daily Mail. They tied the knot in 2011 and share three children: Mia, 9, Lena, 4, and Lucas, 2.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment
- ‘A Towering Legacy’: Acclaimed British Author Martin Amis Dies at 73Entertainment
- Jo Koy Hopes a Writers’ Strike Resolution ‘Will Happen Soon’: ‘There’s Enough for Everybody’Entertainment
- Tiffany Haddish Wishes Jamie Foxx ‘Peace and Love’ in Recovery After Health CrisisEntertainment