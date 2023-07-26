Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is sharing his story in a "raw and unfiltered" memoir.

On Wednesday, the Jersey Shore alum took to Instagram to announce the forthcoming release date and cover art for Reality Check: Making the Best of the Situation - How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison.

The cover appears to show both sides of Sorrentino, with one version wearing sunglasses.

"I'm so proud and excited to announce my book is coming out this fall!" he wrote alongside the image.

"I've been writing my autobiography for over a year now, and it's finally done and ready to share with the world."

Sorrentino then shared what fans can expect from his book.

"Reality Check is my story of Hope, Loss, Love and Redemption. About hitting rock bottom but never giving up. It's the first time I've been able to truly share my full story, and I didn't leave anything out," he revealed.

Reality Check by Mike Sorrentino Ballast Books

Sorrentino, who celebrated seven years of sobriety in December, added, "It was important of me to be completely honest about how deep my drug addiction ran and to tell all the crazy stories from those years, as well as how hard I worked to find a lasting sobriety."

Detailing the anecdotes featured in his book, Sorrentino explained, "I wrote about trying heroin, losing the love of my life, finding myself broke and homeless, and how when everything seemed lost, I refused to give up. I tell some hilarious, behind the scenes stories from Jersey Shore, and reveal what my first impressions were of all my castmates. Hint: I had previously dated one."

Touting the book as the "raw and unfiltered story of The Situation, as only I could tell it," Sorrentino said pre-orders are now available.

The book is slated to be released Nov. 21.