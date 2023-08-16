Hulu's latest teen movie, Miguel Wants to Fight, is a relatable story of adolescent friendships, rites of passage and growing up.

Written by Shea Serrano and Jason Concepcion, the film follows the eponymous 17-year-old (played by Tyler Dean Flores) as he tries to experience his first fight before his family moves.

Fortunately, his friends (Imani Lewis, Suraj Partha and Jordyn Owens) have plenty of experience on the subject and come together to help Miguel get ready to rumble.

Tyler Dean Flores stars as Miguel in Hulu's 'Miguel Wants to Fight,' premiering Aug. 16, 2023 Brett Roedel/Hulu

While director Oz Rodriguez admits he has no personal experience brawling as a kid, he did find inspiration for Miguel Wants to Fight from other coming-of-age films that influenced his youth.

Check out Rodriguez's top 10 list below.

Y Tu Mamá También

"How can a movie that starts off following two horny boys leave you pondering life and death by the end? A masterpiece that always inspires me in a new way upon rewatch."

Release date: 2001

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Superbad

"Endings are everything, and this hilarious movie has a great one. The look that the two best friends give each other as they separate is really bittersweet."

Release date: 2007

Director: Greg Mottola

Stand By Me

"The first time I saw this, I had a real visceral reaction to the dead body the kids find. By visceral, I mean it scared the crap out of me and gave me nightmares for a week!"

Release date: 1986

Director: Rob Reiner

Rushmore

"Stumbled upon this movie at a film festival in the Dominican Republic. How and why it was playing there, I'll never know, but it was apparent this movie and filmmaker were like no other. I never get tired of it."

Release date: 1998

Director: Wes Anderson

Goonies

"Lost count of the many times I've seen this movie. Perfect cast with a director firing on all cylinders. The kids feel like they've been friends their whole lives, but they probably met a week before shooting!"

Release date: 1985

Director: Richard Donner

The Devil's Backbone

"Coming of age in an orphanage haunted by a ghost is tough!"

Release date: 2001

Director: Guillermo del Toro

City of God

"One of my favorite movies. A coming-of-age crime story told in such an exhilarating way. I saw it three times in the theater on opening weekend. I was mesmerized."

Release date: 2002

Director: Fernando Meirelles, Kátia Lund

Girlhood

"There is a scene of pure joy in this movie: a group of girls singing their hearts out to Rihanna. Watching this, one can't help but be transported. No longer watching a movie but experiencing a group of young women becoming best friends."

Release date: 2014

Director: Céline Sciamma

Better Off Dead

"I love everything about this weird-as-hell movie. John Cusack's performance is so grounded and believable amongst all the surreal elements he keeps encountering... like a singing hamburger."

Release date: 1985

Director: Savage Steve Holland

Raw

"Coming of age in cannibalism. I love it!"

Release date: 2016

Director: Julia Ducournau

Miguel Wants to Fight is now streaming on Hulu.