Hulu's latest teen movie, Miguel Wants to Fight, is a relatable story of adolescent friendships, rites of passage and growing up.
Written by Shea Serrano and Jason Concepcion, the film follows the eponymous 17-year-old (played by Tyler Dean Flores) as he tries to experience his first fight before his family moves.
Fortunately, his friends (Imani Lewis, Suraj Partha and Jordyn Owens) have plenty of experience on the subject and come together to help Miguel get ready to rumble.
While director Oz Rodriguez admits he has no personal experience brawling as a kid, he did find inspiration for Miguel Wants to Fight from other coming-of-age films that influenced his youth.
Check out Rodriguez's top 10 list below.
Y Tu Mamá También
- ‘Heart of Stone’ Director Tom Harper Wanted to Make a Big Action Movie That Felt ‘Real’ (Exclusive)
- Alex Rodriguez to Work Exclusively for Fox Sports: Report
- Voters Want Age Limits for Elected Officials: Exclusive Poll
- ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Director Considered Opening with a De-Aged Tom Cruise
- The 10 Best Pixar Movies Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes
- ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Fans Can Bid on the Prop Miniature House From the Film’s Twister Scene
"How can a movie that starts off following two horny boys leave you pondering life and death by the end? A masterpiece that always inspires me in a new way upon rewatch."
Release date: 2001
Director: Alfonso Cuarón
Superbad
"Endings are everything, and this hilarious movie has a great one. The look that the two best friends give each other as they separate is really bittersweet."
Release date: 2007
Director: Greg Mottola
Stand By Me
"The first time I saw this, I had a real visceral reaction to the dead body the kids find. By visceral, I mean it scared the crap out of me and gave me nightmares for a week!"
Release date: 1986
Director: Rob Reiner
Rushmore
"Stumbled upon this movie at a film festival in the Dominican Republic. How and why it was playing there, I'll never know, but it was apparent this movie and filmmaker were like no other. I never get tired of it."
Release date: 1998
Director: Wes Anderson
Goonies
"Lost count of the many times I've seen this movie. Perfect cast with a director firing on all cylinders. The kids feel like they've been friends their whole lives, but they probably met a week before shooting!"
Release date: 1985
Director: Richard Donner
The Devil's Backbone
"Coming of age in an orphanage haunted by a ghost is tough!"
Release date: 2001
Director: Guillermo del Toro
City of God
"One of my favorite movies. A coming-of-age crime story told in such an exhilarating way. I saw it three times in the theater on opening weekend. I was mesmerized."
Release date: 2002
Director: Fernando Meirelles, Kátia Lund
Girlhood
"There is a scene of pure joy in this movie: a group of girls singing their hearts out to Rihanna. Watching this, one can't help but be transported. No longer watching a movie but experiencing a group of young women becoming best friends."
Release date: 2014
Director: Céline Sciamma
Better Off Dead
"I love everything about this weird-as-hell movie. John Cusack's performance is so grounded and believable amongst all the surreal elements he keeps encountering... like a singing hamburger."
Release date: 1985
Director: Savage Steve Holland
Raw
"Coming of age in cannibalism. I love it!"
Release date: 2016
Director: Julia Ducournau
Miguel Wants to Fight is now streaming on Hulu.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Shia LaBeouf Set to Make His Stage Debut in David Mamet’s New PlayEntertainment
- Michael Oher Revealed He Didn’t See ‘The Blind Side’ Until A Month After Its Release — And Felt It Made Him Look ‘Dumb’Entertainment
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Releases New Song Inspired by ScandovalEntertainment
- Kid Rock Appears to Drink Bud Light After Shooting Beer Cases Amid Dylan Mulvaney UproarEntertainment
- ‘Painkiller’ Author on Whether Richard Sackler Would Watch the Opioid Crisis Show on NetflixEntertainment
- Tyler, the Creator Announces Camp Flog Gnaw Return After 3-Year Absence: DetailsEntertainment
- ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Should Follow the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Second Boyfriend ModelEntertainment
- The Try Guys ‘Expect Changes’ as They Re-Evaluate Content Following Challenging Year (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘Here Comes The Boy’ TikToker Explains How Her Life Completely Changed After Going ViralEntertainment
- Carol Duvall, TV Crafting Icon, Dead at 97Entertainment
- Disney’s Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Stuck, Firefighters Remove RidersNews
- How the ‘Blue Beetle’ Ending and Mid-Credits Scene Set up the Future While Looking to the PastEntertainment