Microphone Thrown By Cardi B at Audience Member Did Not Sell for $100,000, Seller Says

The microphone that Cardi B threw at a concertgoer last month apparently sold for nearly $100,000 on eBay. However, the seller, Scott Fisher, now tells The Messenger that the bidder never paid and he is still in possession of it.

Fisher, the owner of the audio production company Wave, Inc. — who provided the Shure Axient digital mic — listed the object in a seven-day auction on eBay. He pledged that 100% of the profit would be split evenly between Friendship Circle Las Vegas and the Wounded Warrior Project.

After a week with more than 122 bids, the microphone sold Tuesday morning for $99,900. However, the transaction was never completed, and the unknown bidder has still not paid, Fisher says.

"The individual never completed the payment," he says. "Some eBay employees suggest waiting for four days, while others suggest two days. I decided to cancel a little after today's deadline, around 48 hours after the initial attempt."

Fisher and eBay employees worked together to give out second chance offers to other interested microphone buyers, but it seems that no one has officially purchased it yet.

"I began sending out second chance offers. Interestingly, as soon as I cancelled, someone from eBay reached out, and we managed to arrange another second chance offer," he says. "I have the option to choose from up to 20 people who placed bids. If I'm not interested, I can simply decline. By clicking on the list of bidders, I can select whom I want to extend a second chance offer to, allowing them to purchase at their bid price."

When asked about why he thinks the bid got up to such a high price, Fisher credits passionate Cardi B fans.

Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"I'm unsure, but I'd guess that these are the types of items fans find valuable. The shoe holds even more value as it was personally owned by her," Fisher says, referring to the Elie Saab platform sandal Cardi allegedly threw at Nicki Minaj at Harper's Bazaar Icon party at The Plaza Hotel during New York Fashion Week in 2018.

The microphone-throwing incident originally occurred on July 29 at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas. After an audience member tossed a drink at the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, the Grammy Award winner responded by hurling her microphone into the crowd, hitting at least one person with it. The footage of the moment quickly went viral across social media.

It seems the microphone has not been used as evidence in any criminal investigation, despite the fact that the concertgoer who was hit by the mic reported it as battery, as Fisher says he has not been contacted by Las Vegas police.

Although Fisher was almost $100,000 wealthier because of the incident, he still believes that the rapper should not have thrown the microphone.

"Even in the event that someone threw something at her, it's not appropriate to retaliate by throwing a microphone. If it were water that hit me, I don't believe responding with a metal microphone would be a justifiable action," he says. "However, that's my personal opinion."